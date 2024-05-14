It somehow doesn't seem real but the start of Florida State's 2024 football season is only a bit over three months away.

Tuesday marked a major milestone on that step back towards the gridiron as ESPN announced the game time and television broadcast channel for the Seminoles' first two games of their 2024 season.

FSU's season opener vs. Georgia Tech at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Aug. 24 will get underway at 5 p.m. in Ireland (12 p.m. EST) and will be broadcast on ESPN.

We knew that FSU's home opener to cap off Week 1 was going to be Monday, Sept. 2 at Doak Campbell Stadium. We now know it will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will also be broadcast on ESPN.

These will be the only two game times/channels we know until the season gets underway. ESPN normally announces the first three weeks of game times in advance of the season, but the Seminoles have a Week 2 bye due to playing Week 0 in Ireland.

As such, we don't yet know the time/channel for FSU's third 2024 game vs. Memphis on Sept. 14.

Sign up for the Osceola's free daily email newsletters

Follow The Osceola on Facebook

Follow The Osceola on Twitter

Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple