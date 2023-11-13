We now know the game time and broadcast channel for Florida State's final game of the 2023 regular season.

After taking on North Alabama this Saturday, the No. 4 Seminoles (10-0, 8-0 in ACC) close out the regular season next Saturday at rival Florida (5-5, 3-4 in SEC) at 7 p.m. on ESPN, it was announced Monday afternoon.

FSU snapped a three-game losing streak to the Gators with last year's 45-38 win in Tallahassee. However, UF still holds a 37-27 lead in the all-time series.

Before this game, though, the Gators will look to once again try to get bowl eligible this weekend at Missouri (8-2). UF is an 11-point road underdog. If the Gators lose Saturday, they would almost certainly have to beat FSU in order to reach a bowl game.

For the Seminoles, it should be their penultimate game on the path to their first College Football Playoff appearance since 2014.

