The ACC announced Monday that Florida State's upcoming home game vs. Syracuse Oct. 14 will be broadcast on ABC.

However, we won't know the time of the game until Sunday after this weekend's slate of games.

The Seminoles (4-0, 2-0 in ACC) will host the Orange (4-1, 0-1) Saturday, Oct. 14 at either noon or 7:30 p.m. on ABC. This game and the Miami-North Carolina game will fill these two slots, with the announcement of which game takes which slot coming on Sunday.

Syracuse suffered its first loss of the season last week at home vs. Clemson, 31-14, after finishing its non-conference slate with a 4-0 record in the first four weeks of the season.

The Orange play at No. 14 North Carolina this weekend before heading to Tallahassee next week. After FSU's bye week, the Seminoles kick off a three-game homestand Saturday at 3:30 p.m. (ABC) vs. Virginia Tech.

FSU leads the all-time series against Syracuse 13-2 and has won the last three games in the series including a 38-3 win last season at Syracuse. The Orange are 0-5 in games played at FSU since joining the ACC in 2013 and 0-6 all-time in games at FSU.

Follow The Osceola on Facebook

Follow The Osceola on Twitter

Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Spotify