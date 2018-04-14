With a crowd of more than 60,000 in the stands and nearly 300 former players on the sidelines, the Willie Taggart era could not have gotten off to a better start than it did in Saturday's Garnet & Gold Game.

The Garnet team won the game, 31-13, behind a pair of touchdown runs by redshirt freshman Khalan Laborn and huge receiving days by Tamorrion Terry and D.J. Matthews.

Laborn rushed for 140 yards and two scores on 13 carries. Terry caught five passes for 129 yards, and Matthews caught six passes for 105.

Matthews also threw a 35-yard strike to Terry on a trick play -- one of several nifty plays on the day. For the Gold squad, receiver Keith Gavin connected with tailback Jacques Patrick on a 27-yard touchdown pass.

The Gold team's leading receiver was redshirt freshman Deonte Sheffield with nine catches for 117 yards and a score.

Sophomore QB James Blackman connected on 16 of 32 passes for 259 yards and one touchdown for the Gold team. Redshirt freshman Bailey Hockman was 11 of 22 for 203 yards and one score for the Garnet.

The game also featured appearances by Bobby Bowden, Deion Sanders, Charlie Ward, Derrick Brooks and dozens of other Seminole greats.

