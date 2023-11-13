Gashed by big plays, FSU defense responds in second half vs. Miami
Miami’s offense had its moments on Saturday, specifically eight “chunk” plays that went for 261 of the Hurricanes’ 335 offensive yards.
Florida State’s defense took some hits, missing open-field tackles or taking poor angles that led to 10 points in the second quarter. There was also an 85-yard touchdown reception where a corner was initially beaten (Fentrell Cypress) and a safety (Kevin Knowles) missed wildly on the receiver and instead hit his teammate.
“He just misjudged the play and actually clipped off Fentrell,” defensive coordinator Adam Fuller said. “And next thing you know, he's untouched in the end zone. So really poor play by us. Got to be better.”
The big plays are frustrating to Fuller and the Seminoles, often a result of a Miami playmaker using his speed and capitalizing on an FSU mistake. But it’s also stunning that, on the other 56 offensive plays, the Hurricanes accumulated only 74 yards.
If there are storylines with FSU’s defense in 2023, it’s these: The Seminoles have played bend-but-don’t break (top 20 in FBS in points allowed), they’ve mostly fared well on third downs (since Clemson), forced takeaways and made adjustments that resulted in better performances in the second halves of games. This again was reflected in FSU’s 27-20 win over Miami.
Here’s a look:
The Hurricanes’ eight big plays — four rushes of 10 or more yards and four receptions of 15 or more yards — amounted to 77.9 percent of their offense. Chalk it up to Miami having some playmakers, notably receiver Jacolby George (five receptions, 153 yards) and tailback Donald Chaney (12 carries, 85 yards). George accounted for three of Miami’s chunk plays, while George had three of the big-play receptions.
Four of Miami’s big plays came in the second quarter, leading to a touchdown and a field goal.
“There were a few runs in the first half that just, you know, whether we pressured or whether we played technique, we either got up the field too far on the edge or got covered up inside,” Fuller said. “It wasn't a schematic thing when a couple of few balls hit. It was just really tighten up from the outside in.”
No defense wants to see those big plays, but there was an improved response from the Seminoles in the second half with just 10 points allowed (three after the onside kick and seven on the long touchdown).
Fuller said he felt confidence in FSU’s ability to recover the onside kick, a risky decision but one where the coaches had felt they could steal a possession coming out of halftime. It ended up costing the Seminoles three points, but Fuller thinks it charged up the defense.
“I knew we were going to try to recover that onside kick,” Fuller said. “And I felt really good about us getting it and all of a sudden, when we didn't, it was just an opportunity for that sudden change, I think that really energized the guys to hold them to that field goal there. I just think that that was the start of it.”
FSU’s defense then forced five straight punts, a stretch of the game that spanned more than half of the third quarter and about half of the fourth quarter.
In that five-punt stretch, the Seminoles allowed just one first down. FSU held Miami to just 4 of 16 third-down conversions on the night, continuing success since October in third-down conversion defense. The Seminoles are fifth in the FBS in 2023, allowing opponents to convert on just 27.8 percent of opportunities.
Jarrian Jones also sealed FSU’s win with a fourth-down interception of Tyler Van Dyke, a 13th takeaway.
After halftime, FSU’s defense allowed a Miami first down by penalty in the third quarter to go with Emory Williams’ 2-yard, fourth-down conversion run and then Tyler Van Dyke’s 14-yard pass to Colbie Young on third-and-12 late in the fourth quarter.
In the second half, the Hurricanes struggled overall to sustain drives. That’s a credit to Fuller, the defensive coaches and the Seminoles as they have allowed 17 points per game in 2023 (15th in the FBS).
This is the first time since 2015 that an FSU defense hasn't allowed 30 points in a stretch of 10 or more games, and much of it is a credit to second halves (allowing just 6.9 points per game).
“I think him and the defensive staff, they are so very well coordinated in what they do,” FSU coach Mike Norvell said. “It's one thing to have ideas of how to adjust. It's another thing to be able to implement that throughout the course of the game and for the players to be confident in it and for the players to be able to go out and execute it, the efficiency in communication.”
Said Fuller: “In that second half we needed them and they did a great job.”
