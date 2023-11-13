Miami’s offense had its moments on Saturday, specifically eight “chunk” plays that went for 261 of the Hurricanes’ 335 offensive yards.

Florida State’s defense took some hits, missing open-field tackles or taking poor angles that led to 10 points in the second quarter. There was also an 85-yard touchdown reception where a corner was initially beaten (Fentrell Cypress) and a safety (Kevin Knowles) missed wildly on the receiver and instead hit his teammate.

“He just misjudged the play and actually clipped off Fentrell,” defensive coordinator Adam Fuller said. “And next thing you know, he's untouched in the end zone. So really poor play by us. Got to be better.”

The big plays are frustrating to Fuller and the Seminoles, often a result of a Miami playmaker using his speed and capitalizing on an FSU mistake. But it’s also stunning that, on the other 56 offensive plays, the Hurricanes accumulated only 74 yards.

If there are storylines with FSU’s defense in 2023, it’s these: The Seminoles have played bend-but-don’t break (top 20 in FBS in points allowed), they’ve mostly fared well on third downs (since Clemson), forced takeaways and made adjustments that resulted in better performances in the second halves of games. This again was reflected in FSU’s 27-20 win over Miami.

Here’s a look:

The Hurricanes’ eight big plays — four rushes of 10 or more yards and four receptions of 15 or more yards — amounted to 77.9 percent of their offense. Chalk it up to Miami having some playmakers, notably receiver Jacolby George (five receptions, 153 yards) and tailback Donald Chaney (12 carries, 85 yards). George accounted for three of Miami’s chunk plays, while George had three of the big-play receptions.

Four of Miami’s big plays came in the second quarter, leading to a touchdown and a field goal.

“There were a few runs in the first half that just, you know, whether we pressured or whether we played technique, we either got up the field too far on the edge or got covered up inside,” Fuller said. “It wasn't a schematic thing when a couple of few balls hit. It was just really tighten up from the outside in.”