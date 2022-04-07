Gates to hire former colleague C.Y. Young as lead assistant

No announcement has come yet from Missouri, but Gates tweeted that it was coming soon.

Young was hired by Leonard Hamilton at Florida State in 2013, two years after Gates joined the Seminole staff. The pair spent six years on the bench together and Young has remained in Tallahassee over the last three seasons with Gates coaching at Cleveland State.

Dennis Gates ' top assistant at Missouri will be a familiar face. Gates is set to hire Florida State assistant Charlton "C.Y." Young as part of his staff at Mizzou, sources told PowerMizzou.com .

At 50 years old, Young has spent half his life in coaching. After a standout playing career at Georgia Southern, Young was hired as an assistant at Auburn in 1996 at the age of 25. He coached at Jacksonville, Northeastern, Auburn again, Chattanooga and Georgia Tech over the next 13 seasons.

In 2010, Young was hired as the head coach at his alma mater, taking over Georgia Southern amidst NCAA troubles. Young went 43-84 as the GSU head coach, though that did include a 15-15 record in his third season, which earned him the Southern Conference Coach of the Year award. After being let go at Georgia Southern, Young was hired by Hamilton at FSU.

Young is the first known hire for Gates, who was officially named Missouri's head coach 17 days ago on March 22nd. He has a salary pool of $915,000 for his three assistants. Terms of Young's deal are not yet known, but he was being paid $236,000 at Florida State. Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reported that Young is getting a three-year deal "in excess of $1.85 million."

Gates has two more vacancies on his staff for full-time assistants. John A. Logan CC head coach Kyle Smithpeters is considered a strong candidate for one of those spots based on what PowerMizzou.com has been told.

The staff will immediately get to work with at least three known visitors this weekend and the beginning of the open recruiting period with AAU tournaments being played in Orlando and Indianapolis.