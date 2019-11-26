Gators, Mullen prepare for 'different' FSU team under Haggins
It has only been two games, but it didn't take long for Florida head coach Dan Mullen and his staff to recognize some differences between what Florida State looks like under Odell Haggins, compared to what it looked like under Willie Taggart.
While conducting his weekly press conference on Monday, Mullen said the Seminoles are not only using some different players and taking slightly different approaches with game-planning, but he added that they also look "a little bit different" when it comes to schemes.
"The head coach's influence that was there is removed," Mullen said. "So a little different personality comes out in how they call, how they game plan, how they scheme and who plays. So that's what we've got to be prepared for."
Mullen, in his second season as UF's head coach, will have a heavily favored Gators squad in this Saturday's matchup (7:30 p.m., SEC Network). The point spread opened at 18 points, and it is now hovering at 17 or 17.5 at most sportsbooks.
While that lopsided line is unusual for this rivalry, it is not unwarranted.
Florida is 9-2 on the season (6-2 in the SEC), while Florida State is 6-5 (4-4 in the ACC). And the Gators reversed FSU's recent run of dominance in the series with last year's 41-14 victory in Doak Campbell Stadium.
At the same time, Mullen undoubtedly is pointing out to his team that the Seminoles are 2-0 under interim head coach Odell Haggins. And there are numerous players on both sides of the ball and special teams who appear to be performing at a higher level since Willie Taggart was dismissed earlier this month.
"Normally, this time of year you'll sit down, and I'm sure everybody's got their tendencies ... and you know what they're gonna do," Mullen said. "And the head coach is always going to be influencing that. The head coach is always going to have a little bit of influence on the personality of the team and how they're doing it."
