Mullen, in his second season as UF's head coach, will have a heavily favored Gators squad in this Saturday's matchup (7:30 p.m., SEC Network). The point spread opened at 18 points, and it is now hovering at 17 or 17.5 at most sportsbooks.



While that lopsided line is unusual for this rivalry, it is not unwarranted.

Florida is 9-2 on the season (6-2 in the SEC), while Florida State is 6-5 (4-4 in the ACC). And the Gators reversed FSU's recent run of dominance in the series with last year's 41-14 victory in Doak Campbell Stadium.

At the same time, Mullen undoubtedly is pointing out to his team that the Seminoles are 2-0 under interim head coach Odell Haggins. And there are numerous players on both sides of the ball and special teams who appear to be performing at a higher level since Willie Taggart was dismissed earlier this month.

"Normally, this time of year you'll sit down, and I'm sure everybody's got their tendencies ... and you know what they're gonna do," Mullen said. "And the head coach is always going to be influencing that. The head coach is always going to have a little bit of influence on the personality of the team and how they're doing it."