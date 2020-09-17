 Seminoles seek greater pass rush after quiet opener for defensive line
Generating greater pass rush high on FSU's list after disappointing opener

Corey Clark • Warchant
Lead Writer

It wasn't just supposed to be the best unit on Florida State's defense. It was supposed to be one of the best units in the entire country.

But in Saturday's season opener at least, the FSU defensive line didn't come close to living up to that lofty billing. The Seminoles' front line managed zero sacks and zero tackles for loss in a 16-13 loss to Georgia Tech in Doak Campbell Stadium.

The FSU football team is seeking greater production from Janarius Robinson and the Seminoles' other defensive ends.
It wasn't anything near the impact they were expecting to make or their head coach was expecting them to make.

"I believe in our guys that we have up front," FSU head coach Mike Norvell said. "I think our defensive line has to be one of the strengths of this football team. And we need to continue to do a better job of getting to the quarterback and make an impact there."

It shouldn't be too difficult to improve on the group's performance against the Yellow Jackets. The Seminoles recorded just one sack as a defense, and it was shared between linebacker Amari Gainer and safety Raymond Woodie III.

The defensive ends struggled to get any pressure at all on Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims.

Junior Joshua Kaindoh was injured early in the second quarter and missed the remainder of the game, and fellow starter Janarius Robinson registered just three tackles.

Kaindoh's prognosis for a quick recovery is good, according to Norvell, and teammates say they expect him back very soon. That should help, because the pass rush off the edge will have to improve quickly if the Seminoles are going to affect the quarterback this season more than they did in 2019.

