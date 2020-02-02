"It went well," Davis said on Sunday. "The next few days, I'm going to think about and choose what school is best for me."

Davis, a three-star prospect out of Metter, Ga., described the FSU visit as "great," but added that he is still "50-50" between the Seminoles and Georgia Tech. Davis visited the Yellow Jackets two weekends ago.

Florida State's football staff made quite an impression on Georgia defensive end TJ Davis , who took his official visit to Tallahassee this weekend. But it likely will be a few more days before the Seminoles will find out if he is going to be signing on the dotted line.

Davis said he plans to make a decision by Tuesday and announce it during a ceremony at his school on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

When asked what stood out about his trip to Tallahassee, Davis said it was, "the people and history of Florida State. You can't find no better. ... Great coaches, great people. Everything."

The Metter, Ga., product said he spent most of his time with defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, defensive line coach Odell Haggins, defensive ends coach John Papuchis and head coach Mike Norvell.

"They like how I'm quick, athletic and I'm a really good edge rusher," Davis said. "I can get to the QB."

He said Papuchis told him that he would be able to contribute early with the Seminoles.

"When he first watched my film, he knew he had to get me," Davis said. "He said he's going to treat me like family. ... We already have a great connection."

Davis' player-host for the weekend was defensive end Curtis Fann, with whom he already had a relationship.

With plans to major in business, Davis he will pick the school that feels like the right "fit."