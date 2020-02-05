With Davis' commitment, the Seminoles went 3-for-3 with official visitors during the final weekend of the 2020 recruiting cycle -- linebacker DJ Lundy and safety Sidney Williams announced they were signing with FSU earlier on Wednesday

Metter, Ga., product TJ Davis, who took his official visit to Florida State this past weekend, announced on Wednesday that he is signing with the Seminoles. Before FSU made its late push, it appeared that Davis would be headed to Georgia Tech.

One of the last remaining needs for Florida State in this recruiting cycle was a pass-rushing defensive end, and the Seminoles have finally found their man.

Florida State landed one defensive end during the early signing period, Josh Griffis, and picked up another in Louisville transfer Jarrett Jackson in December.

Davis flew slightly under the radar for much of the recruiting process because he comes from a small town in Georgia and did not do much of the college camp circuit. But deciding to hold off during the early signing period paid off, as Florida State, Georgia Tech and other schools began pushing for his services.

Davis received an offer from the Seminoles last week and took his official visit last weekend.

"This offer was big because that's one of the teams I watched a lot as a young kid on TV," Davis said before the visit. "I've always liked them, and I also have a good friend Curtis Fann, who plays on the team there. I also know the need they have there [at defensive end], so this is big news getting the FSU offer."

Florida State might not be entirely done at the defensive end position. The Seminoles could still look to tap into the junior college or transfer market during the summer.