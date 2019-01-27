Florida State has taken its first step in preparing for life after the Aguayos.

Colquitt Count, Ga., placekicker Ryan Fitzgerald announced on Sunday evening that he has committed to the Seminoles. Fitzgerald took an official visit to FSU this weekend and earlier told Warchant that he was hoping to land an official scholarship offer.

Fitzgerald, who is part of the class of 2019, could be the top candidate to replace Ricky Aguayo in the 2020 season. Aguayo and his older brother, Roberto, have had FSU's placekicker position locked down since 2013.