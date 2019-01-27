Georgia kicker Ryan Fitzgerald commits to Seminoles
Florida State has taken its first step in preparing for life after the Aguayos.
Colquitt Count, Ga., placekicker Ryan Fitzgerald announced on Sunday evening that he has committed to the Seminoles. Fitzgerald took an official visit to FSU this weekend and earlier told Warchant that he was hoping to land an official scholarship offer.
Fitzgerald, who is part of the class of 2019, could be the top candidate to replace Ricky Aguayo in the 2020 season. Aguayo and his older brother, Roberto, have had FSU's placekicker position locked down since 2013.
Committed. #TRIBE19 pic.twitter.com/m5D8pn3cy7— Ryan Fitzgerald (@ryan_fitz88) January 28, 2019
Fitzgerald, is considered one of the top kickers in the country, and following his FSU visit he offered some insight on the FSU program and the direction Taggart is going with everything after one year.
"Coach Taggart is a great coach, and certainly a players coach in how he cares about his players. I had an awesome time on my official visit. Bonding with a lot of the players and it felt like I was apart of the family, "said Fitzgerald.
