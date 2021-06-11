Georgia LB names Florida State his leader after Friday visit
Friday was another busy day in Florida State football recruiting, with several official and unofficial visitors making their way to see the Seminoles.
One of the many interesting faces on the scene was Buford, Ga., linebacker Aubrey Smith, who took a five- or six-hour visit to FSU's campus.
This was Smith's second visit to FSU in recent months, and it went so well that it elevated the Seminoles to the top of his list.
The Peach State linebacker actually came down to watch a Seminoles scrimmage during the spring, and he had high praise for FSU at the time. But this trip gave him the chance to talk with the coaches directly, to take part in a workout and to check out the campus inside and out.
"It was amazing. It was everything I thought it would be," Smith said. "The coaches, the workout on campus, just everything. Today in the workout, we worked on footwork, speed, hips and vision. I would say the best part was working with the coaches."
The three-star linebacker added that he was excited to get positive feedback from FSU linebackers coach Chris Marve.
"It went really good. Coach Marve felt I did excellent," Smith said. "And he talked about the pros and cons of how it went."
