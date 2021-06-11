Georgia LB names Florida State his leader after Friday visit

Friday was another busy day in Florida State football recruiting, with several official and unofficial visitors making their way to see the Seminoles.

One of the many interesting faces on the scene was Buford, Ga., linebacker Aubrey Smith, who took a five- or six-hour visit to FSU's campus.

This was Smith's second visit to FSU in recent months, and it went so well that it elevated the Seminoles to the top of his list.

