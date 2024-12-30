Georgia Southern LB Watson-Trent, Coastal Carolina DL Diggs to visit FSU

Florida State coach Mike Norvell and his staff continue to add names to the list of players in the NCAA transfer portal this week. Two more players have now confirmed that they plan to be in Tallahassee at some point later this week to take official visits with Florida State. Georgia Southern LB Marques Watson-Trent and Coastal Carolina DL Deamonte Diggs are expected in Tallahassee on Jan. 1 and Jan. 2, respectively.

Watson-Trent announced via social media that he has scheduled an official visit with FSU for Wednesday. He led Georgia Southern in tackles this past season with 120 stops in 12 games. He had 52 solo tackles and led the team with 7.5 TFLs. Watson-Trent was the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year. The Pittsburgh (Pa.) Blackhawk High product signed with the Eagles as a member of their 2020 recruiting class. As a redshirt junior in 2023, Watson-Trent was a first-team All-Sun Belt Conference selection after totaling 122 tackles, 13 TFLs and 3.5 sacks in 785 plays from scrimmage. He was a second team all-conference performer in 2022 where he was only one of six players in the entire conference to total over 100 tackles. Watson-Trent will have one year eligibility remaining.