The Florida State defense, meanwhile, gave up two straight TDs to start the second half, and the Seminoles couldn't make any big plays when it mattered most.

James Blackman had a critical fumble in the second half, as well as an ill-advised fourth-down scramble, to hurt the offense.

The Seminoles got out front early, hit a rough patch, and then completely slid off the side of a mountain in a 16-13 loss to Georgia Tech. It was a disappointing conclusion to Mike Norvell's debut as the Florida State head coach.

A pandemic, two weather delays and a socially distanced crowd not withstanding, it sure felt like a normal Florida State game of recent years Saturday.

Box Score: Georgia Tech 16, FSU 13

FSU has now started with a season-opening loss for the fourth straight year. And yet the game couldn't have started any better for Norvell, Blackman and the Seminoles.

After Asante Samuel thwarted Georgia Tech's opening drive with the first of his two interceptions, the Seminoles' offense drove right down the field.

Blackman hit tight end Cam McDonald on a 27-yard pass down to the Georgia Tech 5, and then found Keyshawn Helton for a 3-yard score moments later for the opening TD of the Mike Norvell Era.

Nobody knew at the time how hard it would be to get another one.

The Seminoles managed a field goal on their next possession, after a Warren Thompson drop at the Georgia Tech 10 halted the drive, and then that was a wrap on the first-half scoring for FSU.

Thompson had another critical drop, Tamorrion Terry dropped what would have been a 74-yard TD pass, and Blackman also threw an interception right to a Georgia Tech defender to set the Yellow Jackets up deep in FSU territory.

But the Florida State defense, which was one of the worst in all of Power 5 a season ago, managed to force a Georgia Tech field goal attempt that was blocked by Marvin Wilson.

In fact, the Seminoles managed to pitch a first-half shutout despite allowing 269 yards to freshman quarterback Jeff Sims and the Georgia Tech offense.

The shutout was short-lived in the second half.

The Yellow Jackets scored touchdowns on two straight drives after halftime, and then got a go-ahead field goal after a Blackman fumble in the fourth quarter, and that was that.

The Seminoles, despite blocking two field goals and an extra point, lost 16-13 to a team that was picked to finish last in the ACC in 2020.

Blackman finished the day 23 of 43 for 198 yards and was outplayed by Sims, who was committed to the Seminoles for almost a full year before Norvell took over the program when Willie Taggart was fired.

Sims finished 24 of 35 for 277 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He also rushed for a game-high 64 yards.

The Yellow Jackets managed 438 yards of total offense compared to 308 by Florida State.

FSU now has a week off before facing rival Miami on the road.

Stay connected with Warchant.com for continuing coverage.