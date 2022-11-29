Gibbons, Verse, Robinson named first-team All-ACC
Offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons, defensive end Jared Verse and safety Jammie Robinson were named first-team All-ACC as the league's postseason honors were released on Tuesday afternoon.
Quarterback Jordan Travis, running back Trey Benson, offensive lineman Robert Scott and wide receiver Johnny Wilson were named to the second team. Offensive lineman D'Mitri Emmanuel was named to the third team.
Six of the eight players on the first, second or third teams are those that coach Mike Norvell and the staff identified in the transfer portal and have developed into the ACC's best players. The two exceptions are Scott, who was part of Norvell's first class in 2020, and Travis, a Louisville transfer who arrived in 2019.
Center Maurice Smith and running back Treshaun Ward were named honorable mention, joining defensive tackles Fabien Lovett and Robert Cooper, linebacker Tatum Bethune and cornerback Renardo Green. Punt returner Mycah Pittman is an honorable mention as a specialist.
Florida State’s 15 total selections are the second-most in the conference this year and the most for FSU since 2015, when the Noles had 17 players represented.
On Monday, Gibbons earned the Jim Tatum Award as the ACC’s top senior student-athlete. On Wednesday, the ACC will announce Players of the Year and Rookies of the Year, and Coach of the Year will be presented Thursday.
First-Team All-ACC
Offense
QB - Drake Maye, North Carolina, 177
RB - Israel Abanikanda, Pitt, 187
RB - Will Shipley, Clemson, 164
WR - Zay Flowers, Boston College, 184
WR - Josh Downs, North Carolina, 184
WR - A.T. Perry, Wake Forest, 167
TE - Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse, 127
AP - Will Shipley, Clemson, 166
OT - Jordan McFadden, Clemson, 159
OT - Graham Barton, Duke, 132
OG - Dillan Gibbons, Florida State, 131
OG - Chandler Zavala, NC State, 119 (tie)
OG - Marcus Minor, Pitt, 119 (tie)
C - Grant Gibson, NC State, 132
Defense
DE - Jared Verse, Florida State, 163
DE - Myles Murphy, Clemson, 112
DT - Calijah Kancey, Pitt, 160
DT - Tyler Davis, Clemson, 116
LB - Cedric Gray, North Carolina, 128
LB - Yasir Abdullah, Louisville, 116
LB - SirVocea Dennis, Pitt, 116
CB - Aydan White, NC State, 117
CB - Anthony Johnson, Virginia, 84
S - Kam Kinchens, Miami, 139
S - Jammie Robinson, Florida State, 129
Specialists
PK - Christopher Dunn, NC State, 177
P - Lou Hedley, Miami, 133
SP - Will Shipley, Clemson, 131
Second-Team All-ACC
Offense
QB - Jordan Travis, Florida State, 98
RB - Sean Tucker, Syracuse, 140
RB - Trey Benson, Florida State, 137
WR - Jared Wayne, Pitt, 114
WR - Tyler Hudson, Louisville, 109
WR - Johnny Wilson, Florida State, 81
TE - Will Mallory, Miami, 94
AP - Josh Downs, North Carolina, 81
OT - Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse, 114
OT - Robert Scott, Florida State, 69
OG - Sean Maginn, Wake Forest, 88
OG - Caleb Chandler, Louisville, 81
C - Bryan Hudson, Louisville, 57
Defense
DE - K.J. Henry, Clemson, 80
DE - Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College, 75
DT - DeWayne Carter, Duke, 95
DT - Bryan Bresee, Clemson, 61
LB - Drake Thomas, NC State, 108
LB - Nick Jackson, Virginia, 75
LB - Ayinde Eley, Georgia Tech, 70
CB - Fentrell Cypress, Virginia, 69
CB - Storm Duck, North Carolina, 65
S - Tanner Ingle, NC State, 91
S - Erick Hallett II, Pitt, 83
Specialists
PK - B.T. Potter, Clemson, 86
P - Daniel Sparks, Virginia, 97
SP - M.J. Devonshire, Pitt, 89
Third-Team All-ACC
Offense
QB - Sam Hartman, Wake Forest, 82
RB - Henry Parrish, Jr., Miami, 49
RB - Justice Ellison, Wake Forest, 38
WR - Jalon Calhoun, Duke, 68
WR - Antoine Green, North Carolina, 56
WR - Keytaon Thompson, Virginia, 50
TE - Davis Allen, Clemson, 52
AP - Sean Tucker, Syracuse, 64
OT - Matt Goncalves, Pitt, 66
OT - Asim Richards, North Carolina, 62
OG - D'Mitri Emmanuel, Florida State, 57
OG - Jake Kradel, Pitt, 50
C - Will Putnam, Clemson, 51
Defense
DE - Yaya Diaby, Louisville, 65
DE - Keion White, Georgia Tech, 44
DT - Kobie Turner, Wake Forest, 53
DT - Cory Durden, NC State, 44
LB - Charlie Thomas, Georgia Tech, 63
LB - Trenton Simpson, Clemson, 58
LB - Mikel Jones, Syracuse, 55
CB - Kei'Trel Clark, Louisville, 64
CB - Tyrique Stevenson, Miami, 42
S - Darius Joiner, Duke, 63
S - LaMiles Brooks, Georgia Tech, 47
Specialists
PK - James Turner, Louisville, 72
P - Ben Kiernan, North Carolina, 53
SP - Jalon Calhoun, Duke, 74
Honorable-Mention All-ACC
QB - Riley Leonard, Duke, 22
RB - Treshaun Ward, Florida State, 31
RB - Tiyon Evans, Louisville, 30
WR -Thayer Thomas, NC State, 43
WR - Nate McCollum, Georgia Tech, 37
WR - Kaleb Smith, Virginia Tech, 22
WR - Jahmal Banks, Wake Forest, 21
WR - Antonio Williams, Clemson, 15
TE- Bryson Nesbit, North Carolina, 44
TE - Marshon Ford, Louisville, 27
AP - Jalon Calhoun, Duke, 32
AP - Hassan Hall, Georgia Tech, 18
OT - DeVonte Gordon, Wake Forest, 38
OT - Renato Brown, Louisville, 32
OT - DJ Scaife, Jr., Miami, 31
OT - Timothy McKay, NC State, 30
OT - Silas Dzansi, Virginia Tech, 21
OG - Walker Parks, Clemson, 48
OG - Marcus Tate, Clemson, 38
OG - Loic Ngassam Nya, Wake Forest, 19
OG - Jalen Rivers, Miami, 16
C - Michael Jurgens, Wake Forest, 44
C - Corey Gaynor, North Carolina, 26
C - Maurice Smith, Florida State, 25
C - Jacob Monk, Duke, 25
C - Jake Kradel, Pitt, 21
DE - TyJuan Garbutt, Virginia Tech, 38
DE - Akheem Mesidor, Miami, 36
DE - Chico Bennett, Virginia, 35
DE - Jasheen Davis, Wake Forest, 21
DE - Deslin Alexandre, Pitt, 19
DE - Rondell Bothroyd, Wake Forest, 17
DT - Fabien Lovett, Florida State, 36
DT - Leonard Taylor III, Miami, 34
DT - Aaron Faumui, Virginia, 22
DT - Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson, 18
DT - Robert Cooper, Florida State, 17
DT - Chibueze Onwuka, Boston College, 16
DT - Ashton Gillotte, Louisville, 15
LB - Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson, 51
LB - Isaiah Moore, NC State, 48
LB - Ryan Smenda, Jr., Wake Forest, 45
LB - Barrett Carter, Clemson, 36
LB - Shaka Heyward, Duke, 34
LB - Payton Wilson, NC State, 25
LB - Dax Hollifield, Virginia Tech, 22
LB - Momo Sanogo, Louisville, 20
LB - Tatum Bethune, Florida State, 19
LB - Power Echols, North Carolina, 17
LB - Marlowe Wax, Syracuse, 16
LB - Vinny DePalma, Boston College, 15
CB - Duce Chestnut, Syracuse, 39
CB - Elijah Jones, Boston College, 37
CB - M.J. Devonshire, Pitt, 33
CB - Zamari Walton, Georgia Tech, 27
CB - Garrett Williams, Syracuse, 26
CB - Marquis Williams, Pitt, 26
CB - Sheridan Jones, Clemson, 25
CB - Renardo Green, Florida State, 24
CB - Nate Wiggins, Clemson, 24
CB - Josh DeBerry, Boston College, 23
CB - Mansoor Delane, Virginia Tech, 19
CB - Tyler Baker-Williams, NC State, 17
S - Brandon Hill, Pitt, 37
S - Andrew Mukuba, Clemson, 34
S - Ja'Had Carter, Syracuse, 33
S - Jaiden Woodbey, Boston College, 25
S - Brandon Johnson, Duke, 22
S - Jalyn Phillips, Clemson, 17
PK - Andres Borregales, Miami, 17
P - Mark Vassett, Louisville, 45
P - Porter Wilson, Duke, 16
SP - Mycah Pittman, Florida State, 59
SP - Tucker Holloway, Virginia Tech, 26