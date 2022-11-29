Offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons, defensive end Jared Verse and safety Jammie Robinson were named first-team All-ACC as the league's postseason honors were released on Tuesday afternoon.

Quarterback Jordan Travis, running back Trey Benson, offensive lineman Robert Scott and wide receiver Johnny Wilson were named to the second team. Offensive lineman D'Mitri Emmanuel was named to the third team.

Six of the eight players on the first, second or third teams are those that coach Mike Norvell and the staff identified in the transfer portal and have developed into the ACC's best players. The two exceptions are Scott, who was part of Norvell's first class in 2020, and Travis, a Louisville transfer who arrived in 2019.

Center Maurice Smith and running back Treshaun Ward were named honorable mention, joining defensive tackles Fabien Lovett and Robert Cooper, linebacker Tatum Bethune and cornerback Renardo Green. Punt returner Mycah Pittman is an honorable mention as a specialist.

Florida State’s 15 total selections are the second-most in the conference this year and the most for FSU since 2015, when the Noles had 17 players represented.

On Monday, Gibbons earned the Jim Tatum Award as the ACC’s top senior student-athlete. On Wednesday, the ACC will announce Players of the Year and Rookies of the Year, and Coach of the Year will be presented Thursday.

First-Team All-ACC

Offense

QB - Drake Maye, North Carolina, 177

RB - Israel Abanikanda, Pitt, 187

RB - Will Shipley, Clemson, 164

WR - Zay Flowers, Boston College, 184

WR - Josh Downs, North Carolina, 184

WR - A.T. Perry, Wake Forest, 167

TE - Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse, 127

AP - Will Shipley, Clemson, 166

OT - Jordan McFadden, Clemson, 159

OT - Graham Barton, Duke, 132

OG - Dillan Gibbons, Florida State, 131

OG - Chandler Zavala, NC State, 119 (tie)

OG - Marcus Minor, Pitt, 119 (tie)

C - Grant Gibson, NC State, 132

Defense

DE - Jared Verse, Florida State, 163

DE - Myles Murphy, Clemson, 112

DT - Calijah Kancey, Pitt, 160

DT - Tyler Davis, Clemson, 116

LB - Cedric Gray, North Carolina, 128

LB - Yasir Abdullah, Louisville, 116

LB - SirVocea Dennis, Pitt, 116

CB - Aydan White, NC State, 117

CB - Anthony Johnson, Virginia, 84

S - Kam Kinchens, Miami, 139

S - Jammie Robinson, Florida State, 129

Specialists

PK - Christopher Dunn, NC State, 177

P - Lou Hedley, Miami, 133

SP - Will Shipley, Clemson, 131

Second-Team All-ACC

Offense

QB - Jordan Travis, Florida State, 98

RB - Sean Tucker, Syracuse, 140

RB - Trey Benson, Florida State, 137

WR - Jared Wayne, Pitt, 114

WR - Tyler Hudson, Louisville, 109

WR - Johnny Wilson, Florida State, 81

TE - Will Mallory, Miami, 94

AP - Josh Downs, North Carolina, 81

OT - Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse, 114

OT - Robert Scott, Florida State, 69

OG - Sean Maginn, Wake Forest, 88

OG - Caleb Chandler, Louisville, 81

C - Bryan Hudson, Louisville, 57

Defense

DE - K.J. Henry, Clemson, 80

DE - Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College, 75

DT - DeWayne Carter, Duke, 95

DT - Bryan Bresee, Clemson, 61

LB - Drake Thomas, NC State, 108

LB - Nick Jackson, Virginia, 75

LB - Ayinde Eley, Georgia Tech, 70

CB - Fentrell Cypress, Virginia, 69

CB - Storm Duck, North Carolina, 65

S - Tanner Ingle, NC State, 91

S - Erick Hallett II, Pitt, 83

Specialists

PK - B.T. Potter, Clemson, 86

P - Daniel Sparks, Virginia, 97

SP - M.J. Devonshire, Pitt, 89

Third-Team All-ACC

Offense

QB - Sam Hartman, Wake Forest, 82

RB - Henry Parrish, Jr., Miami, 49

RB - Justice Ellison, Wake Forest, 38

WR - Jalon Calhoun, Duke, 68

WR - Antoine Green, North Carolina, 56

WR - Keytaon Thompson, Virginia, 50

TE - Davis Allen, Clemson, 52

AP - Sean Tucker, Syracuse, 64

OT - Matt Goncalves, Pitt, 66

OT - Asim Richards, North Carolina, 62

OG - D'Mitri Emmanuel, Florida State, 57

OG - Jake Kradel, Pitt, 50

C - Will Putnam, Clemson, 51

Defense

DE - Yaya Diaby, Louisville, 65

DE - Keion White, Georgia Tech, 44

DT - Kobie Turner, Wake Forest, 53

DT - Cory Durden, NC State, 44

LB - Charlie Thomas, Georgia Tech, 63

LB - Trenton Simpson, Clemson, 58

LB - Mikel Jones, Syracuse, 55

CB - Kei'Trel Clark, Louisville, 64

CB - Tyrique Stevenson, Miami, 42

S - Darius Joiner, Duke, 63

S - LaMiles Brooks, Georgia Tech, 47

Specialists

PK - James Turner, Louisville, 72

P - Ben Kiernan, North Carolina, 53

SP - Jalon Calhoun, Duke, 74

Honorable-Mention All-ACC

QB - Riley Leonard, Duke, 22

RB - Treshaun Ward, Florida State, 31

RB - Tiyon Evans, Louisville, 30

WR -Thayer Thomas, NC State, 43

WR - Nate McCollum, Georgia Tech, 37

WR - Kaleb Smith, Virginia Tech, 22

WR - Jahmal Banks, Wake Forest, 21

WR - Antonio Williams, Clemson, 15

TE- Bryson Nesbit, North Carolina, 44

TE - Marshon Ford, Louisville, 27

AP - Jalon Calhoun, Duke, 32

AP - Hassan Hall, Georgia Tech, 18

OT - DeVonte Gordon, Wake Forest, 38

OT - Renato Brown, Louisville, 32

OT - DJ Scaife, Jr., Miami, 31

OT - Timothy McKay, NC State, 30

OT - Silas Dzansi, Virginia Tech, 21

OG - Walker Parks, Clemson, 48

OG - Marcus Tate, Clemson, 38

OG - Loic Ngassam Nya, Wake Forest, 19

OG - Jalen Rivers, Miami, 16

C - Michael Jurgens, Wake Forest, 44

C - Corey Gaynor, North Carolina, 26

C - Maurice Smith, Florida State, 25

C - Jacob Monk, Duke, 25

C - Jake Kradel, Pitt, 21

DE - TyJuan Garbutt, Virginia Tech, 38

DE - Akheem Mesidor, Miami, 36

DE - Chico Bennett, Virginia, 35

DE - Jasheen Davis, Wake Forest, 21

DE - Deslin Alexandre, Pitt, 19

DE - Rondell Bothroyd, Wake Forest, 17

DT - Fabien Lovett, Florida State, 36

DT - Leonard Taylor III, Miami, 34

DT - Aaron Faumui, Virginia, 22

DT - Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson, 18

DT - Robert Cooper, Florida State, 17

DT - Chibueze Onwuka, Boston College, 16

DT - Ashton Gillotte, Louisville, 15

LB - Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson, 51

LB - Isaiah Moore, NC State, 48

LB - Ryan Smenda, Jr., Wake Forest, 45

LB - Barrett Carter, Clemson, 36

LB - Shaka Heyward, Duke, 34

LB - Payton Wilson, NC State, 25

LB - Dax Hollifield, Virginia Tech, 22

LB - Momo Sanogo, Louisville, 20

LB - Tatum Bethune, Florida State, 19

LB - Power Echols, North Carolina, 17

LB - Marlowe Wax, Syracuse, 16

LB - Vinny DePalma, Boston College, 15

CB - Duce Chestnut, Syracuse, 39

CB - Elijah Jones, Boston College, 37

CB - M.J. Devonshire, Pitt, 33

CB - Zamari Walton, Georgia Tech, 27

CB - Garrett Williams, Syracuse, 26

CB - Marquis Williams, Pitt, 26

CB - Sheridan Jones, Clemson, 25

CB - Renardo Green, Florida State, 24

CB - Nate Wiggins, Clemson, 24

CB - Josh DeBerry, Boston College, 23

CB - Mansoor Delane, Virginia Tech, 19

CB - Tyler Baker-Williams, NC State, 17

S - Brandon Hill, Pitt, 37

S - Andrew Mukuba, Clemson, 34

S - Ja'Had Carter, Syracuse, 33

S - Jaiden Woodbey, Boston College, 25

S - Brandon Johnson, Duke, 22

S - Jalyn Phillips, Clemson, 17

PK - Andres Borregales, Miami, 17

P - Mark Vassett, Louisville, 45

P - Porter Wilson, Duke, 16

SP - Mycah Pittman, Florida State, 59

SP - Tucker Holloway, Virginia Tech, 26