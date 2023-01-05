Defensive end transfer Gilber Edmond discusses his visit to Florida State, meeting with coaches and players and more.

"The visit went good," said Edmond prior to leaving campus. "I got to come down and meet all the coaches and confirm everything I already thought about them."

Edmond liked what he heard from FSU head coach Mike Norvell and defensive end coach John Papuchis.

"They said that I could come in and be an impact player and that's what they need. They need another impact defensive end out of the transfer portal."

A South Carolina transfer, Edmond said he wasn't sure if he had any other visits lined up or offer a timeline in his recruitment.

However, he did say that he would make a decision within the next couple of weeks and that he anticipates being enrolled at his new school this semester so that he can participate in spring practice.

"I am thinking about going through the process and getting the best information and the best feel for me, like where I fit best at, the people and the team," said Edmond about the next step in the transfer process.

"His message was that he felt like I was the right person and just not the right player for the team, my personality and the way I carry myself, I can bring something not only to the football team on the field but in the locker room as well," answered Edmond when asked about what his conversation was like with the Seminoles head coach.



