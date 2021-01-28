There was still plenty of time remaining, but Malik Osborne wasn't about to leave anything to chance. Not after what happened the last time he was in this situation. Late last February, Osborne went into the final minute of a game against N.C. State with nine points and 12 rebounds; he would need just one more point to record his first double-double as a Seminole. And as luck would have it, he was fouled twice down the stretch by the Wolfpack, giving him four late free-throw attempts. He went 0-for-4. *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU sports coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***

FSU forward Malik Osborne celebrates during FSU's latest decisive victory Wednesday night. (Mike Olivella/FSU Sports Information)

Those misses didn't affect the final outcome of that contest. The Florida State men's basketball team still held on for the victory. But 11 months later, coming up short of the double-double was still fresh on Osborne's mind when he went to the line midway through the second half Wednesday night against visiting Miami. Having already scored nine points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Osborne needed to hit one shot from the charity stripe whene he was fouled with just over 10 minutes left. He ended up hitting them both to finish with 11 points and 10 boards in the Seminoles' 81-59 victory. "When I got to the free-throw line this time, I was like, 'We can't repeat history," Osborne said with a smile. "This part of history can't repeat." There was one thing somewhat historic about Wednesday's performance, however. Along with Osborne, junior forward RaiQuan Gray scored 10 points with 11 rebounds to finish with a double-double of his own. That marked the first time two Seminoles recorded double-doubles in the same game since Malik Beasley and Xavier Rathan-Mayes accomplished the feat in 2015.