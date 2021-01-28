Glass beating! Osborne, Gray lead FSU to another big night on boards
There was still plenty of time remaining, but Malik Osborne wasn't about to leave anything to chance. Not after what happened the last time he was in this situation.
Late last February, Osborne went into the final minute of a game against N.C. State with nine points and 12 rebounds; he would need just one more point to record his first double-double as a Seminole.
And as luck would have it, he was fouled twice down the stretch by the Wolfpack, giving him four late free-throw attempts.
He went 0-for-4.
Those misses didn't affect the final outcome of that contest. The Florida State men's basketball team still held on for the victory.
But 11 months later, coming up short of the double-double was still fresh on Osborne's mind when he went to the line midway through the second half Wednesday night against visiting Miami.
Having already scored nine points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Osborne needed to hit one shot from the charity stripe whene he was fouled with just over 10 minutes left. He ended up hitting them both to finish with 11 points and 10 boards in the Seminoles' 81-59 victory.
"When I got to the free-throw line this time, I was like, 'We can't repeat history," Osborne said with a smile. "This part of history can't repeat."
There was one thing somewhat historic about Wednesday's performance, however.
Along with Osborne, junior forward RaiQuan Gray scored 10 points with 11 rebounds to finish with a double-double of his own. That marked the first time two Seminoles recorded double-doubles in the same game since Malik Beasley and Xavier Rathan-Mayes accomplished the feat in 2015.
But Gray and Osborne weren't the only FSU players enjoying success in FSU's fifth straight victory. Eight different Seminoles scored at least six points Wednesday night, and eight players also grabbed at least two rebounds. As a team, Florida State out-rebounded the Hurricanes by 18 (43-25).
It was the latest in a string of dominant rebounding performances for the 'Noles, who have not been out-rebounded in any game since a pair of disappointing losses to UCF and Clemson in December. Despite having much smaller lineups, Clemson out-rebounded FSU by a 49-35 margin, and UCF grabbed a 32-25 advantage on the glass.
"There's no doubt that earlier in the year we were not doing a very good job of rebounding," FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said on Wednesday.
Things apparently changed when the Seminoles took 15 days off from competiton due to coronavirus protocols.
Gray said the Seminoles went to basics during the hiatus, focusing more on fundamentals and execution. And Osborne said the players were challenged by the coaching staff, who told them they appeared to be getting "out-toughed" in early games.
"We're the second-tallest team in the country," the 6-foot, 9-inch Osborne said. "There's no way anybody should be out-rebounding us."
Since that time, the Seminoles have been fantastic on the boards.
First, they claimed a 32-19 advantage against N.C. State. Then, they came away with a 30-29 edge against North Carolina, whicn boasts one of the best rebounding teams in all of college basketball.
Then they out-rebounded Clemson in the rematch, 41-32, before nearly doubling up the Hurricanes.
"That's what wins games -- rebounding," Gray said. "No teams can win championships, or games period, without rebounding."
