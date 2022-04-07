Goal-line drills stoke passionate, physical play for FSU Football

The ball was placed at the 1-yard line. And the offense and defense took their places near the end zone of the Florida State football team's practice field. Mike Norvell yelled, "First one to 10," over and over again to his players. Then, right before the first snap, he told them they were heading to Doak Campbell Stadium instead. The Seminoles screamed excitedly and then sprinted over to Bobby Bowden Field to take part in what amounted to a goal-line scrimmage to end Thursday's practice. Norvell said the reasoning for the drill was simple. "At least one time in each spring, I love to get a situation where you put the ball down at the goal line and you have to go play ball," he said. "And today was that day. ... Today was a mindset day. You know, you get the ball down at the edge, and Coach (Mickey) Andrews says it best: The defensive mentality on the goal line is they don't score unless you let them score. "And we're trying to establish that mindset. That approach." *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

In all, the offense ran 19 plays from the 1-yard line. Both sides were mixing and matching players with the first- and second-team offense and defense, but here were the results: Lawrance Toafili was tackled for a three-yard loss on the first play, with Malcolm Ray and Stephen Dix leading the charge. He then scored on a Wildcat run -- thanks to a great lead block by D.J. Lundy -- on the next play. He scored on the next play as well. Linebacker Kalen DeLoach then had a pass deflection at the line of scrimmage that was likely going to be a TD pass on Play No. 4 of the sequence. Running back D.J. Williams then bulled in for a one-yard score up the middle, and then receiver Mycah Pittman bulled in on the next play on a sweep around left end. After he pushed his way into the end zone, he did a brief "Thriller" dance to cap it off. Brendan Gant then had tackles on back-to-back plays to keep the offense out of the end zone. Williams followed with two straight hard-nosed one-yard TD runs. A Tate Rodemaker pass to Malik McClain fell incomplete before C.J. Campbell sprinted through a gaping hole up the middle for the easiest score of the day for the offense. Lundy then made his presence felt again, this time on defense, when he came up and made a big hit to keep running back Trey Benson out of the end zone.