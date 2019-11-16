Despite playing without numerous injured starters, including star tailback Cam Akers, FSU (6-5) also improved to 4-0 under interim head coach Odell Haggins -- he is 2-0 this season and won both of his games in the same role two years ago.

The Seminoles, who failed to make a bowl game last season after leading the nation with 36 straight postseason trips, assured themselves of bowl eligibility on Saturday with a 49-12 victory against visiting Alabama State.

Box Score: FSU 49, Alabama State 12

While the final score was lopsided, Florida State actually led by only nine points, 21-12, early in the third quarter.

The Seminoles then blew things open in the second half with a touchdown run by Khalan Laborn -- his second of the day -- an 80-yard interception return by safety Hamsah Nasirildeen and a 12-yard touchdown pass from James Blackman to D.J. Matthews.

That last score, which was set up by a 60-yard run by backup quarterback Jordan Travis, made it 42-12. FSU tacked on one more touchdown in the final minute on a short run by Deonte Sheffield.

Florida State opened up a 21-6 halftime lead with a 69-yard touchdown reception by Tamorrion Terry on the Seminoles' first play of the game, a 39-yard TD catch and run by Tre'Shaun Harrison, and Laborn's first rushing touchdown.

Blackman only completed 13 of 22 passes for the day, but he threw for 246 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. He also ran for 53 yards on four carries.

Florida State now will have a bye week to prepare for its regular-season finale at rival Florida.

