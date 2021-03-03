Walker connected on 6 of 9 shots from 3-point range and led the No. 11 Seminoles with 18 points in a 93-64 rout of visiting Boston College.

Playing before only 2,950 fans due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, M.J. Walker competed in his final home game as a Florida State Seminole on Wednesday night, and the senior shooting guard put on a show.

Box Score: No. 11 FSU 93, Boston College 64

With the win, FSU improved to 15-4 overall and 11-3 in the ACC; Boston College fell to 4-14 and 2-10.

Florida State now will wrap up the regular season Saturday at noon at Notre Dame. If FSU wins that game, or if Virginia loses its finale Saturday at Louisville, the Seminoles will clinch their second consecutive ACC regular-season title and the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament.

While Walker was the top scorer, each of FSU's seniors were honored on Wednesday. Head coach Leonard Hamilton even started four graduate student walk-ons -- Justin Lindner, Will Miles, Travis Light and Harrison Prieto -- along with senior point guard RayQuan Evans.

Seniors Tanor Ngom and Nathanael Jack did not take part in the Senior Night festivities because they plan on returning with the Seminoles next season.

The game was never really in doubt as the Seminoles opened a double-digit lead midway through the first half. Walker connected on 4 of 5 shots from long range in the first half to lead the Seminoles to a 53-35 advantage at the break.

Boston College's depleted lineup was no match for the Seminoles, with the exception of sophomore guard Jay Heath, who led all scorers with 28 points.

When Walker checked out of the game with about five minutes remaining, he received a loud ovation from the home crowd and bent over and tapped the Seminole head logo at midcourt with both hands.

The senior walk-ons then checked back in for the last time with 2:42 remaining and a 24-point lead, and they actually expanded the advantage by five points down the stretch.

Lindner led the group with four points, Miles scored two, and Prieto hit a 3-pointer on the final possession.