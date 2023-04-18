FSU sports information

Madelyne Anderson of the beach volleyball team, and football’s Jordan Travis were named as the Florida State Athletes of the Year at the 29th Annual Golden Nole Awards celebration at the Ruby Diamond Auditorium on the Florida State campus.

Anderson, a redshirt junior, has led the Seminoles to a No 4 national ranking this season and was named a First Team All-American in leading Florida State to the national finals in 2022.

Travis, a redshirt senior, earned Second Team All-ACC Honors in leading the Seminoles to a 10-3 record and a victory in in the Cheez-It Bowl over Oklahoma in 2022.

The event, which is sponsored by Florida State’s Student-Athlete Development Office, has recognized those Seminoles who excel as members of the community and who have committed themselves to taking leadership roles on and off of their playing fields and courts. The red-carpet event is hosted by the Student Athlete Advisory Committee – a group of 40 FSU student-athletes – which represents Florida State’s incredible group of more than 500 student-athletes to create cohesion and pass proper legislation for the representation of each of the athletes at FSU.

“Tonight was a wonderful event in an incredible venue to celebrate the student-athletes’ accomplishments in the community and in the classroom,” said Sarah Petronio, Assistant Athletics Director for Student-Athlete Development. “We are so fortunate that each of our student-athletes is passionate about competing at the highest levels, earning their degrees and are compassionate about helping each other and those in the community. The opportunity to wear the Garnet and Gold colors is something you do for a lifetime; caring about others is what we do as Seminoles.”

The women’s swimming team earned the Director’s Cup for Community Service as they averaged 9.0 hours of community service per student-athlete during the 2022-23 academic year.

A total of 27 student-athletes were recognized by each of their sports with Golden Nole awards. Dillan Gibbons and Robert Cooper (football), Erin Howard (women’s basketball), Jaylan Gainey (men’s basketball), Cole Anderson (men’s golf), Charlotte Heath (women’s golf) and Lottie Woad (women’s golf) were among the outstanding student-athletes honored by the coaching staffs of the 20 athletics teams at Florida State.

Arianna Ottavianelli (women’s swimming), Dani Thompson (women’s cross country), Madison Slater (women’s cross country), CJ Campbell (football), Victoria Cervantes (women’s diving) and Lucas Bouquot (men’s cross country) were honored with an Atlantic Coast Conference Top Six for Community Service Award. The award goes to six student-athletes from each ACC school that have gone above and beyond in serving their communities. Each of the Top Six for Service award recipients are known to be dedicated to serving others while displaying a passion for enriching the lives of others.

Ta’Niya Latson, the National Freshman of the Year in Women’s Basketball, and Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc, who is ranked No. 4 in the ITA national rankings, were named as the Seminole Newcomers of the Year.

Ottavianelli, who is now more than two years cancer-free, was honored with two awards: The ACC Top Six Award and with the Doc Fauls Rise Above Adversity Award. The redshirt sophomore was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma prior to the start of her freshman year at Florida State. She received a cancer-free diagnosis on January 28, 2021, and swam competitively for the Seminoles during the 2021-22 season.

Highlighted by the “Block on the Bayou” in Florida State’s win over LSU, the student-athletes were treated to a montage of video highlights of many of the top plays throughout the year. In addition to the incredibly athletic play by the Seminoles’ defeat to preserve the win over the Tigers, other top moments included the ACC championship by the women’s soccer team, the incredible softball play by Josie Muffley against Lipscomb in February 2023, and Trey Cunningham winning the Bowerman Award – track and field's equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.



