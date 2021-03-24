During this second rise for FSU's basketball program, one that has now seen the Seminoles earn three straight Sweet 16 berths (it likely would have been a fourth if the 2020 NCAA Tournament hadn't been canceled), the defense has still been good. And sometimes great.

When Leonard Hamilton took the Seminoles to the NCAA Tournament for four straight years, culminating with an ACC Championship in 2012, the Seminoles were one of the very best defensive teams in the United States. They led the country in field goal percentage defense two years in row.

Then there was what happened this past weekend in Indianapolis, when the Seminoles turned back into the "Junkyard Dogs" of yesterday and dominated UNC-Greensboro and Colorado on that side of the floor.

It wasn't just the best the FSU defense has played this season, it was arguably the Seminoles' best two-game performances in many seasons. And it's largely why they're in the Sweet 16 for a third straight tournament.

"That's just kind of what we were supposed to do the whole year," said center Balsa Koprivica. "It's always our emphasis. But now everything is on the line, and it's win or go home. We're just all focused, talking to each other. And this is what we have to do to win these types of games. Because not every game is going to be a good shooting night."

The Seminoles proved that in each of the first two rounds. They didn't make a single 3-pointer in the win over UNCG. And they only scored 24 points in the first half of the Colorado game. And they won them both.

That's how good the defense was.

"You go back and watch every team that Florida State's played against this year, it is really difficult to score against their set defense in the half court," UNC-Greensboro head coach Wes Miller said. "They switch everything. They're huge. They have energy for defense.

"So, it's really hard to score."

The Spartans scored just 54 points. They shot 19-of-60 from the floor and 7-of-27 from 3.

The second-round opponent didn't fare any better. Two days after scoring 96 points against Georgetown, Colorado scored 53 points and was just 20-of-56 from the floor and 6-of-25 from 3. The Buffaloes also committed 19 turnovers.

"You can simulate certain things preparing for Florida State, but you cannot simulate their length," Colorado head coach Tad Boyle said. "They are very long and athletic. ... And you have to finish when you do get shots. And we didn't have a very good shooting night like we did the other night, and Florida State had a lot to do with that. They are a good team. They led the ACC in scoring, and they also led it in field goal percentage defense."

The Seminoles have had some slip-ups on the defensive end late this season. Most notably in the regular-season finale, when they gave up 83 points in a loss at Notre Dame with the ACC championship on the line. Then again in the ACC Tournament championship game, when Georgia Tech scored 49 points in the second half en route to an 80-75 win.

That story was completely different last weekend in Indianapolis, as the Seminoles absolutely suffocated both opponents.

"I think it did change," redshirt junior forward Wyatt Wilkes said. "I think I would call that the NCAA Tournament effect. It seems like every team, whatever they do best, they do even better once the tournament starts. ... I'm hesitant to say there's more buy-in, because I think we've been bought-in all year. Throughout what's been a very difficult year, I think we've had great buy-in as a team. In all areas, not just defensively.

"I just think it's more urgency. If you lose this one, you go home. There's no more games. And I think the fact that that's the case causes more urgency, so there's not as many dips in the level of defensive play."

There weren't many -- if any -- dips from the FSU defense through the first 80 minutes of this tournament. Obviously, Michigan is a different animal; the Wolverines are a No. 1 seed for a reason. But Florida State has allowed very few uncontested shots through the first two rounds.

They have challenged everything. Even the shots UNC-Greensboro and Colorado hit were almost always contested.

Which is why those teams combined to shoot just 33.6 percent from the floor overall against the Seminoles and 25 percent from 3-point range.

Florida State is allowing an NCAA Tournament-best 53.5 points per game so far.

"That took a tremendous effort and a high level of concentration by our team," FSU head coach Leonard Hamilton said. "And that's why I was so proud -- the fact they continued to keep executing what we had in our game plan. ... I was very proud of our players."

