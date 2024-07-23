Want to commemorate Florida State’s first ever game outside the United States?

You can own an exact replica of the official coin the referee will flip for the Aer Lingus Classic between Florida State and Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland, on Aug. 24.

Two thousand and twenty-four exact replicas of the commemorative coin have been minted by the Highland Mint and made available for Seminole fans to purchase for $39.99.

“The coin measures 39mm in diameter, which is the approximate size of a US Silver Eagle and it’s minted of solid bullion bronze,” said Jeff Rabinowitz, Director of Corporate Sales for the Highland Mint. “The 'heads' side of the coin is minted with the dueling helmets of the FSU and GT and the 'tails' side of the coin is minted with the official 2024 Ireland Game logo.”

The 2024 Aer Lingus Classic commemorative coin is particularly special for Rabinowitz because he and his family are Seminole alums and hard core Seminole Boosters.

Rabinowitz said the Ireland Game Flip Coin will be delivered in a Black Velour jewelry case and is accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity. “As a limited edition, each coin is individually numbered on its edge and protected in a capsule to preserve its condition,” Rabinowitz said.

The price of the coin is just $39.95 and can be ordered here.

The Highland Mint has been in business since the late 1980s with licensed sports starting in 1992. The NFL approached the Highland Mint in 1993 about creating the Super Bowl Flip Coin, which was the start of things to come.