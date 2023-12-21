If you are thinking about buying Orange Bowl tickets you need to act by Friday as that’s the last day they will be available through the FSU ticket office. According to Eric Poms, the Chief Executive Officer of the Orange Bowl Committee, there are not many tickets remaining.

Poms is in his 30th year of working for the Orange Bowl Committee and remembers his first Orange Bowl well. It was January 1994, a national championship game between Florida State and Nebraska and the Seminoles' first national title.

“Florida State has such a special place in Orange Bowl history,” Poms said. “This is the 11th appearance by Florida State, which is second only to Oklahoma and Nebraska. There are so many Florida State players who have been inducted into the Orange Bowl Hall of Fame.”

Florida State will play a significant role in the Orange Bowl’s future too, as former FSU linebacker, Henri Crockett, will become the first Orange Bowl President to have played in an Orange Bowl game.

“In all of our history we’ve never had a President that played in the Orange Bowl game,” Poms said. “In 2025-26, Henri Crockett will become the first. He was on the 1993 team and later came back to play in the 1996 Notre Dame – Florida State game (a 31-26 FSU victory).

Poms is excited to welcome the Seminoles.

“It will be a great opportunity to celebrate what has been an outstanding season for Florida State,” he said, and is excited to invite FSU fans to attend the bowl and enjoy south Florida’s tropical weather and beautiful beaches. “This is the 90th anniversary of the Capital One Orange Bowl, which is the second-oldest bowl, and has the best matchup you could hope for with No. 5 Florida State and No. 6 Georgia. This is as good as you could imagine and the last time the Orange Bowl will host in the four-team playoff era. It’s just special. I think you’ll find an electric environment in Hard Rock stadium. It’s a historic event in so many ways with two great fan bases.”