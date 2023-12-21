Grab tickets in FSU's allotment for Orange Bowl by Friday
If you are thinking about buying Orange Bowl tickets you need to act by Friday as that’s the last day they will be available through the FSU ticket office. According to Eric Poms, the Chief Executive Officer of the Orange Bowl Committee, there are not many tickets remaining.
Poms is in his 30th year of working for the Orange Bowl Committee and remembers his first Orange Bowl well. It was January 1994, a national championship game between Florida State and Nebraska and the Seminoles' first national title.
“Florida State has such a special place in Orange Bowl history,” Poms said. “This is the 11th appearance by Florida State, which is second only to Oklahoma and Nebraska. There are so many Florida State players who have been inducted into the Orange Bowl Hall of Fame.”
Florida State will play a significant role in the Orange Bowl’s future too, as former FSU linebacker, Henri Crockett, will become the first Orange Bowl President to have played in an Orange Bowl game.
“In all of our history we’ve never had a President that played in the Orange Bowl game,” Poms said. “In 2025-26, Henri Crockett will become the first. He was on the 1993 team and later came back to play in the 1996 Notre Dame – Florida State game (a 31-26 FSU victory).
Poms is excited to welcome the Seminoles.
“It will be a great opportunity to celebrate what has been an outstanding season for Florida State,” he said, and is excited to invite FSU fans to attend the bowl and enjoy south Florida’s tropical weather and beautiful beaches. “This is the 90th anniversary of the Capital One Orange Bowl, which is the second-oldest bowl, and has the best matchup you could hope for with No. 5 Florida State and No. 6 Georgia. This is as good as you could imagine and the last time the Orange Bowl will host in the four-team playoff era. It’s just special. I think you’ll find an electric environment in Hard Rock stadium. It’s a historic event in so many ways with two great fan bases.”
Orange Bowl events
The Orange Bowl offers an array of events in the days leading up to the game including a free Capital One Orange Bowl Pep Rally the night before the game on Lincoln Road in South Beach (5:30 to 8:30 p.m.) and a free Capital One Orange Bowl Fan Fest from noon to 3 p.m. that offers food and beverage for sale, plus interactive games and live entertainment ahead of the 4 p.m. kickoff.
The Advent coaches luncheon is Dec. 29 at 11 a.m. at Jungle Island. Tickets ($150) are available at orangebowl.org
Official FSU tailgate party
The Seminole Boosters and the Division of University Advancement will host an Official FSU Tailgate party on game day at Hard Rock Stadium. Drinks and a tailgate-inspired menu will be provided. Tickets, which include admission to the Capital One Orange Bowl Fan Fest, are $80 for adults (21 or older) and $45 for children (3-20 years). Two years and younger free. You must pre-order by Dec. 26. Tickets will not be available at the event.
noon – 3 p.m. Right next to the Fan Fest
“Game day activities will be a special experience for anyone who attends the game,” Palms said.
For tickets to the tailgate, click here.
Memorable experience for players
The Orange Bowl has always been a fun trip for the participating teams, coaches and staff and Poms said the teams can expect nothing less this year.
“Our focus is to make this the most-indelible experience possible. Both teams have had incredible seasons and that’s not an easy thing to do,” Poms said. “The host hotels where the teams will be staying are premium properties. Florida State will stay at the Diplomat Hotel and Spa."
The activities planned include an intra-coastal yacht cruise, which captures some of tropical flair of Miami’s diverse culture. The Orange Bowl also has team dinners planned at great restaurants.
The players will enjoy Fogo De Chao, while the coaches visit iconic Joe’s Stone Crab.
Can anyone venture to guess on the over-under on the number of pounds of meat the Florida State team will consume at the all-you-can eat Brazilian Steakhouse?
A police escort will bring each team to the Hard Rock stadium, where two passionate fan bases await.
“It’s not often Florida State and Georgia have met, so it will be great to see those iconic FSU helmets going against the Georgia helmets," Poms said. “We know it will be an unforgettable experience for the players and fans who attend the game.”
For tickets visit Seminoles.com by Friday, after which any remaining tickets from FSU or Georgia will be returned to the Orange Bowl for sale at Orangebowl.org.