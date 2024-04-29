The Osceola caught up Suggs on Monday to talk about his upcoming visit with the Seminoles.

Grand Valley State transfer defensive lineman Jay'viar Suggs told the Osceola on Monday that he will visit Florida State on Thursday and Friday of this week. Suggs, who is 6-foot-3 and 282 pounds, signed with Grand Valley State in 2019 out of Flint (Mich.) Clarkston High.

Suggs says his interest in Florida State is genuine and is looking forward to getting to Tallahassee after taking visits to Arkansas and Wisconsin.

"I am interested in FSU," began Suggs. "I love the coaching staff and their ability to build a player."

Suggs said that the FSU staff has told him they feel like adding another defensive tackle is a priority this spring.

"Adding a d-line piece to the puzzle," answered Suggs when asked what the message has been from the staff. "Definitely being from a D-II school is a trust they are putting into me, and if I put in the work, I have a high ceiling."

Suggs has played in 22 games over the last two seasons, where he has totaled 42 tackles, 8 sacks and 14.5 tackles for a loss.