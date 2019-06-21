First, forward Mfiondu Kabengele went in the first round to the L.A. Clippers (by way of the Brooklyn Nets, who originally owned the 27th pick). Then, guard Terance Mann went in the second round to the Clippers with the 48th pick.

Not only were they thrilled to see two of their players selected Thursday night in the NBA Draft, but it was who those players are -- and what they represent -- that made this night even more special.

College basketball teams don't often get to celebrate victories during the summer months, but rest assured that Leonard Hamilton and his Florida State staff are feeling like champions right about now.

"It was a great night for both of them," FSU assistant coach Charlton Young said in a phone interview early Friday morning, after attending celebrations in New York for both players. "It was great because they're both self-made guys. They weren't McDonald's All-Americans. They weren't top-20 recruits. They were guys who trusted J. Leonard Hamilton and his staff, and they came to Florida State to get better.



"They were 100 percent committed to us and improving themselves, and we were 100 percent committed to them. I don't think Coach Ham gets enough credit for developing young people into great players and great young men. He does a great job of developing these guys."

The fact that Young called me back at just past 2 a.m. gives you an idea of how excited the Seminoles are about these two particular selections. And it's not just because it's special for a program like Florida State to produce NBA Draft picks; heck, the Seminoles have now had five players drafted in the last four years. They've had 14 first- or second-round picks during Hamilton's tenure in Tallahassee.

It's where Mann and Kabengele came from that brings them such joy.

This wasn't Jonathan Isaac going from five-star recruit to NBA lottery pick. Or even Dwayne Bacon and Malik Beasley, both of whom were top-50 recruits, getting selected by NBA teams.

Florida State's coaching staff received plenty of credit for recruiting those guys. And rightly so. It's impressive any time FSU can beat out college basketball's "blue bloods," as Hamilton likes to call them, for elite prospects. But everyone knows Hamilton and his assistants are great recruiters.

What Terance Mann and Mfiondu Kabengele prove once again -- along with guys like Bernard James and Ryan Reid before them -- is that the Seminoles' coaching staff also deserves credit for identifying lesser-known talent and bringing out the best in players who are willing to put in the work.

When FSU assistant Dennis Gates spotted Kabengele several years ago and offered him a scholarship, the athletic big man was being recruited by virtually no college programs you've ever heard of. And while Mann ended up being a highly rated prospect by the time he signed with the Seminoles -- he was a consensus four-star -- that wasn't the case when Young started recruiting him back in middle school.

It's also no secret that Mann was almost an afterthought when he came to FSU as part of a five-member signing class that also included Bacon and Beasley.

"Coach Gates did such a great job of evaluating Kabengele, who really was a diamond in the rough," Young said. "And that's hard to do when nobody else is recruiting a kid. This is a guy who wasn't even a top-200 player, and you believed in him and helped him become a first-round pick. And Terance Mann was the Tito Jackson of his recruiting class (yes, Florida State fans, this is the best reference you'll read this month).

"To see him come to school for four years, get his degree, become the all-time winningest player in school history, start a revolution for Florida State basketball, and then get drafted by a great organization ... it's a storybook thing for him, his family, his parents, his grandparents and everybody who supported him. It's just a dream come true. I started recruiting him when he was a seventh-grader. And for a long time, we thought we were the only two guys who could see it. Now, everybody sees it."