Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-04 08:10:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Green's committed to FSU, but still has his eye on other schools

Chad Simmons • Rivals.com
@ChadSimmons_
Recruiting Analyst
Chad Simmons is a Recruiting Analyst for Rivals.com. He was the expert on The Next Class on Fox Sports South from 2011-2015. He currently covers Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Mississippi.

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Renardo Green was offered by Florida State April 16 and before he went to be that night, he was on the Seminoles' commitment list.As soon as Wille Taggart took over in Tallahassee...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}