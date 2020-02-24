Playing before a raucous, sell-out Tucker Center crowd, the No. 6 Florida State men's basketball team rallied from a double-digit deficit in the second half and stormed to an 82-67 victory Monday night against No. 10 Louisville.

Box Score: No. 6 Florida State 82, No. 10 Louisville 67

The Cardinals dominated the first half and extended their advantage early in the second half, but the Seminoles closed the game with a 42-16 run.

Florida State improves to 24-4 overall and 14-3 in the ACC. Louisville falls to 23-6, 14-4.

It was Florida State's second double-digit win against the Cardinals this season, and it happened with their most famous fan, actor Bill Murray, in attendance.

Louisville has lost just four ACC games this season, and Florida State has beaten the Cardinals by double-digits twice.

Florida State trailed by 12 early in the second half, 44-32, but the Seminoles regained control and then went on a 15-0 run to take a 62-55 lead midway through the second half.

The run was capped off by a steal in the open floor and a monster dunk by FSU freshman Patrick Williams, which sent the Tucker Center crowd into a frenzy. It was one of several electric moments, including a thunder dunk by guard Trent Forrest over Louisville star Jordan Nwora in the final minutes.

The Seminoles got 16 points from Forrest, and 12 apiece from Devin Vassell and M.J. Walker. RaiQuan Gray and Williams added 11 apiece.

Florida State returns to action Saturday at Clemson.



