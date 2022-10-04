Growing in confidence, Patrick Payton brings pressure off edge for FSU
A significant Florida State storyline going into 2022 was finding a pass rush after the loss of Jermaine Johnson and Keir Thomas to the NFL. The Seminoles have delivered with 14 sacks by nine Seminoles in five games.
Jared Verse has been a big part of the production, making the jump from the FCS to Power 5 and contributing a team-high four sacks. But there has also been the emergence of younger players like Patrick Payton, a redshirt freshman who has seen more playing time against Boston College and Wake Forest.
“He played a very clean game the other day,” defensive ends coach John Papuchis said. “He plays hard. He’s getting better every time that he is out there. Pat has a knack to be productive. And some guys have it differently than others. Pat finds himself around the ball. That is a quality that you can’t always put your finger on exactly, what makes that happen for him differently than other guys. But he has good instincts.”
His instincts have helped Payton as he learns on the fly in year two at FSU. Payton earned 42 plays apiece in the last two games, recording five tackles and a sack against Wake Forest as well as three tackles and a sack vs. Boston College. Pro Football Focus also logged Payton as recording five hurries against the Eagles.
Payton said he felt more comfortable in the spring and in fall camp.
“The confidence does grow over time when you know you can do it, when you know you can play,” Payton said. “Just being a smart player and making sure you do everything you are supposed to do on the assignment, the tackles and plays come to you.”
Payton has been making plays for years at a variety of positions. Often a defensive back on youth football teams, he gradually grew taller and was moved up to the front seven. Payton was listed as a 6-foot-5, 205-pound outside linebacker and had a breakout junior year at Miami Northwestern as he registered 17.5 sacks. There was a big night in a big 2019 season in which Payton knew he was a pass rusher.
“I had like five sacks that game,” Payton said. “After that I knew.”
Payton has put in the work in the weight room, bulking up to 248 pounds. Now, Payton is fitting in quite well in a defensive end room that is establishing depth with Verse, Dennis Briggs Jr. and Leonard Warner.
“He knows when to take a chance, and when not to in terms of within the scheme and maybe a little outside of it,” Papuchis said. “I think he is starting to develop confidence, which leads to going out and playing fast. I have liked his progression over the past couple weeks. We need to see him continue to stay on this path. Because if he does, really good things are going to happen for him and for us.”
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Spotify