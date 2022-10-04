A significant Florida State storyline going into 2022 was finding a pass rush after the loss of Jermaine Johnson and Keir Thomas to the NFL. The Seminoles have delivered with 14 sacks by nine Seminoles in five games.

Jared Verse has been a big part of the production, making the jump from the FCS to Power 5 and contributing a team-high four sacks. But there has also been the emergence of younger players like Patrick Payton, a redshirt freshman who has seen more playing time against Boston College and Wake Forest.

“He played a very clean game the other day,” defensive ends coach John Papuchis said. “He plays hard. He’s getting better every time that he is out there. Pat has a knack to be productive. And some guys have it differently than others. Pat finds himself around the ball. That is a quality that you can’t always put your finger on exactly, what makes that happen for him differently than other guys. But he has good instincts.”

His instincts have helped Payton as he learns on the fly in year two at FSU. Payton earned 42 plays apiece in the last two games, recording five tackles and a sack against Wake Forest as well as three tackles and a sack vs. Boston College. Pro Football Focus also logged Payton as recording five hurries against the Eagles.

Payton said he felt more comfortable in the spring and in fall camp.

“The confidence does grow over time when you know you can do it, when you know you can play,” Payton said. “Just being a smart player and making sure you do everything you are supposed to do on the assignment, the tackles and plays come to you.”