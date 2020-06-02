That's right, folks! Because the world isn't quite depressing enough right now, your friends at Warchant.com have decided to finish off the list of the 10 toughest losses in Florida State football history with Numbers 5 through 1. If you missed Numbers 10 through 6 last week, as well as the "dishonorable mentions" that made the cut, feel free to click here and read all about them! So, without further adieu, thanks to nominations from out Tribal Council members, here are the Top 5 toughest losses in the history of Florida State football. Don't miss out on our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial

No. 5

Nov. 2, 1995: Virginia 33, FSU 28

It was the utter shock of it all that still resonates. It wasn't just that Warrick Dunn came within an inch or two of winning the game on the final play -- in fact, many FSU fans still believe he actually crossed the goal line -- it was the stunned reality that hit all Florida State faithful when they realized their Seminoles had actually lost an ACC game. Until that point, Florida State had been undefeated since joining the conference in 1992. The Seminoles had won 29 straight ACC games heading into that Thursday night showdown in Charlottesville, Va. They were ranked No. 1 in the country and had the highest-scoring offense in the nation. But Virginia was actually loaded with talent, too. The Cavaliers got 193 yards rushing from Tiki Barber and 302 yards passing from Mike Groh to help stun the Seminoles on national television. Danny Kanell completed 32 of 67 passes for 454 yards, but Dunn was held to just 54 yards on 14 carries. If he had gotten that 55th yard on the final play, the Seminoles would have won their 30th conference game in a row and stayed No. 1 in the country. Instead, UVA stunned the college football world, and the Seminoles' chances of winning a national championship took a dramatic hit.

No. 4

Oct. 12, 2002: Miami 28, FSU 27

Apologies in advance, but this is going to become a familiar opponent and a familiar point differential. It wasn't just that Florida State lost to Miami again. It was that the Seminoles blew a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter and then, after getting in position for a potential game-winning field goal, lost yet another one to their rivals on a missed kick. Xavier Beitia's 43-yard attempt hooked left, and the No. 1 Hurricanes kept their national title hopes alive with a 28-27 victory in which they gave up 296 yards rushing, including 189 yards to Greg Jones. When Jones barreled in from 11 yards out with 11:44 left, the Seminoles didn't go for two points and decided to stick with the 27-14 advantage. Miami scored two straight touchdowns to take a one-point lead late in the game before Florida State would drive down to the Miami 25-yard line to set up a last-second field goal. But Beitia, who had already made field goals from 45 and 42 yards earlier in the game, hooked his kick, and the Seminoles felt the sting of a missed field goal yet again. The loss seemed to take all the sting out of the Seminoles that season, as they went on to lose four of their final eight games.

No. 3

Oct. 3, 1987: Miami 26, FSU 25

Forget the missed kicks. For some Florida State fans, this is still the toughest loss the Seminoles ever suffered at the hands of the Hurricanes. Because for three quarters, FSU straight up dominated Miami. And with the way the year wound up shaking out, with the Hurricanes going undefeated and winning the national title while the Seminoles finished 11-1 and No. 2 in the country, there seems to be little doubt that FSU would have played for -- and won -- a national championship if it had beaten (or tied) Miami that afternoon. Florida State out-gained MIami by over 100 yards, and that total included a negative-51-yard rush when the long snapper sent the ball sailing past holder Danny McManus on a field goal attempt (Miami kicked a field goal after recovering). Sammie Smith rushed for 189 yards and McManus threw for 201 as the Seminoles took a 19-3 lead late in the third quarter. But kicker Derek Schmidt, who finished his career as the NCAA all-time leading scorer, not only missed an extra point that afternoon but also a 31-yard field goal in the fourth quarter that would have given the Seminoles a two-score lead. Instead, Miami ran off 22 straight points -- the last of which came on a 73-yard pass from Steve Walsh to Michael Irvin (who was not being covered by Deion Sanders at the time) -- to take a 26-19 lead late in the fourth quarter. McManus led the Seminoles right back down the field and hit Ronald Lewis for an 18-yard TD with 42 seconds left. Instead of electing to go for the tie, Bobby Bowden decided to go for two instead. The pass to Pat Carter was batted down. Miami recovered the ensuing onside kick. And the Seminoles suffered a heartbreaking loss that would end up costing them a national title.

No. 2

Nov. 22, 1997: Florida 32, FSU 29

As good as Steve Spurrier's Florida Gators program was in the 1990s, Florida State got the best of them more often than not. But this loss was mighty painful. Florida State had one of the best defenses in the country that season. One of the best in program history, in fact. But holding a four-point lead after the FSU offense had to settle for a 20-yard field goal with 2:38 left in the game, the Seminoles' defense let the Gators fly right down the field to score the game-winning TD in just 48 seconds. Jacquez Green caught a 63-yard pass from Doug Johnson to get down to the FSU 20-yard line. Fred Taylor ran for 19 yards on the next play and then scored from one yard out to give the Gators the 32-29 lead. Quarterback Thad Busby threw an interception on the next series, and just like that, the top-ranked Seminoles' dreams of winning a national championship were over. Florida State had to settle for three short field goals from Sebastian Janikowski, and that wound up being the difference in the game. The fact that it was the second straight loss to the Gators (the previous one being in the Sugar Bowl for the national title) made the loss that night in the Swamp doubly difficult to stomach.

No. 1