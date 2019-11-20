And for the practices leading up to the finale vs. Florida in Gainesville on Nov. 30, they won't be coaching a man down for the first time all year.



"It's been good," FSU defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett said. "When you can have added help, it's always good. Some of these staffs, as you know, they have multiple guys out there running around. Those two guys are knowledgeable guys, they understand the game. And they bring a lot to the table."



Edwards has been a part of the FSU program for years, but is getting his first chance to be an official on-the-field coach.

He took the spot of Kelly, who was the recruiting coordinator for the Seminoles in 2019 but was also considered to be a on-field coach as well even though he gave up the receivers-coaching duties to Ron Dugans after the 2018 season.

Because of NCAA rules prohibiting assistants going from on-field assistants to off the field after just one year at a school, Kelly was forced to still technically be an assistant coach for the Seminoles in 2019. Even though he had no actual coaching duties at all.

So Florida State's defense was a coach down for the first 11 games of the season.