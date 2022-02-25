Haggins' DT group should offer strong foundation for FSU defense in 2022

While much of the focus this spring will be on Florida State's new-look defensive end position, the Seminoles' coaches should have a high comfort level with what they are bringing back on the interior of that defensive line. Throughout his career, Odell Haggins' best lines have been the ones where he had dominant players in the starting unit and high-quality depth right behind them. This has a chance to be one of those years. And if this group lives up to its billing and can attract double-teams as the year goes on, that could take a great deal of pressure off of the Seminoles' defensive ends and linebackers. Note: We will be previewing every position group leading up to the start of FSU spring practice on March 5. The annual Garnet & Gold Game is set for April 9. Earlier position previews: Wide receiver | Running back | Offensive line | Quarterback | Tight end | Defensive end | *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

What we know

Florida State got very good news in December when Robert Cooper announced he would be returning to Florida State for his fifth season of college football. Then one month later, the Seminoles were elated to learn that Fabien Lovett would be doing the same. Lovett started his college career at Mississippi State and spent two years there, and has he has played the last two with the Seminoles. Together, Cooper and Lovett will not only give FSU a pair of fifth-year veterans on the interior of the defensive line, but they have proven to be among the team's most productive players. They both received All-ACC Honorable Mention after last season. Cooper, who has reshaped his body over the last two years but still checks in at a massive 6-foot-2 and 338 pounds, recorded 39 tackles last year and 40 in 2019 (he only had 15 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season). This will be his fourth season as a starter for the Seminoles. Lovett, who is listed at 6-4 and 310 pounds, was credited with 28 tackles last season; they both finished with 4.5 tackles for loss. Lovett also registered two sacks. One of the keys to defensive success is being strong up the middle, and this experienced tandem should more than fit the bill in 2022.

Robert Cooper returns as a fourth-year starter for the Florida State defense. (USAToday Sports Images)

What we need to learn

Florida State's coaches feel so good about having Cooper and Lovett in the starting lineup that they have moved former starter Dennis Briggs back to defensive end. But the key to making that move work will be the development of the Seminoles' next wave of defensive tackles. During the course of the 2021 campaign, we saw some nice strides from top backups Malcolm Ray and Jarrett Jackson. But can they prove this spring and fall that there will be very little dropoff when they come on the field? Ray redshirted as a freshman in 2019 and only played in two games the following season, but he burst onto the scene last fall. He established himself quickly as one of the first defensive tackles off the bench, and he ended up averaging about 30 snaps per game. Ray was so impressive in practices after Briggs went down with an injury early in the season that Lovett encouraged position coach Odell Haggins to let Ray start games against North Carolina and UMass. He finished the year with 24 tackles, 5.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks. While Ray doesn't have great size at 6-2 and 282 pounds, he does possess outstanding quickness for an interior lineman. Jackson, who transferred from Louisville two years ago, missed most of the 2020 season while waiting to have his eligibility cleared by the NCAA. But it didn't take him long to earn a spot in the defensive tackle rotation last fall, and he averaged about 20 snaps per game. He was credited with 16 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. Because of his great size and athletic ability -- Jackson is 6-foot-6, 308 pounds and originally played defensive end at Louisville -- FSU's coaches believe he can be a very impactful player if he continues to develop. As much improvement as Ray and Jackson showed last season, they will need to take another step in 2022 to prove they can be trusted in crucial situations.

Main attraction

This could be Lovett. While he hasn't been as productive as Cooper and he hasn't graded out as well, according to Pro Football Focus, Lovett seemed to establish himself as the leader of this group last season. Thanks in part to the positive influences of defensive ends Jermaine Johnson and Keir Thomas, Lovett became more vocal as the year went along. And he really impressed FSU's coaches when he suggested that Malcolm Ray should start those games over him midway through the season. Head coach Mike Norvell also repeatedly praised Lovett last season for setting the standard when it came to effort and focus in practice. Because of his improvement last season and his family situation -- Lovett has a young child with some medical issues, which led to him launching a successful GoFundMe account in October -- there was speculation he would leave for the NFL this offseason. The fact that he returned suggests he will be extremely motivated to become a bigger force in 2022.

Wild card