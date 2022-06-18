Haggins, FSU host two important defensive line prospects

While the vast majority of prospects on Florida State's campus Saturday were high school athletes from around the Southeast, the Seminoles also spent some time with one impressive target from the junior college ranks.

East Mississippi Community College defensive tackle Elijah Davis stopped by to check things out and spend time with the FSU coaches, and he appeared to come away very impressed.

"It was really great," Davis said. "I really loved the facilities and had some really good talks with the coaches, and then also got a chance to watch the coaches in action in the way they coach up guys at camp. Loved the atmosphere, even though it was a little hot. But it gets like that in Mississippi too."

Davis, a 6-foot-4, 300-pound defensive tackle, said he enjoyed checking out the Seminoles' facilities.

"We got to see a lot. I saw a good amount of the campus, the weight room and the new locker rooms, which looked very nice," he said. "Saw the new stuff they are building with the football-only facility. It was all really good."

As you might expect, Davis had some really detailed talks with FSU defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins. And it sounds as if those conversations left a lasting impression.

"We had a really good one-on-one talk," Davis said. "He's a really cool guy. It was outside of football and also discussed staying on what things need to be done the right way, staying on my grades and doing the things I need to do as a person. We have been talking a while, but it was really good to have that one-on-one talk."

So what did Davis observe when he watched Haggins coaching the campers?

"He really wants you to be very active with your hands and stay low, have a good low body frame and explode through with your hips on pass rush," Davis said.

The massive defensive tackle also got a chance to meet with FSU head coach Mike Norvell, and he especially liked seeing how active Norvell was with different parts of the camps.