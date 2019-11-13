Haggins, remaining FSU staff still locked in on recruiting
Recruiting is the lifeblood of any college football program, and no one knows that better than Florida State interim head coach Odell Haggins.
Despite all the challenges that come with a coaching change and preparing the Seminoles for their final three regular-season games, Haggins and the FSU staff also are working to keep the 2020 recruiting class intact.
"We're handling it," Haggins said. "Each coach, we're calling and we're texting them every day. And the best way to handle recruiting -- this coach thinks so -- is keep winning and letting them know that we're going back to the Florida State way. And the kids understand."
After a few recent decommitments, the Seminoles' 2020 class is ranked No. 19 nationally; they have 17 players still committed.
Warchant has caught up with several of those prospects and/or their high school coaches and other contacts to get a clearer picture of what the Seminoles are doing in recruiting until a permanent head coach is named.
** Super Promo: Get 50% off the cost of a new subscription **
Given Florida State's struggles on the offensive line, one of the most important prospects in this class is Madison County OL Zane Herring.
Sean Herring, Zane's father, told Warchant that Haggins, offensive line coach Randy Clements and the Seminoles' staff have stayed in very regular contact throughout the process.
"We talk with the FSU staff every day," Sean Herring said. "Zane actually talked with Odell Haggins last night, and he made it clear he's not going anywhere and he expects Coach Briles and Coach Clements to be there as well. Zane loves Odell and Coach Clements, so that relationship has always been good."
The Herring family has heard the rumors that former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops could be the frontrunner for the job, and that would not be a problem in their eyes. Neither would Haggins moving in to the permanent role.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news