Recruiting is the lifeblood of any college football program, and no one knows that better than Florida State interim head coach Odell Haggins.

Despite all the challenges that come with a coaching change and preparing the Seminoles for their final three regular-season games, Haggins and the FSU staff also are working to keep the 2020 recruiting class intact.

"We're handling it," Haggins said. "Each coach, we're calling and we're texting them every day. And the best way to handle recruiting -- this coach thinks so -- is keep winning and letting them know that we're going back to the Florida State way. And the kids understand."

After a few recent decommitments, the Seminoles' 2020 class is ranked No. 19 nationally; they have 17 players still committed.

Warchant has caught up with several of those prospects and/or their high school coaches and other contacts to get a clearer picture of what the Seminoles are doing in recruiting until a permanent head coach is named.

