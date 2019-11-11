Haggins' coaching philosophies come to light after latest victory
Odell Haggins isn't going to talk directly about the differences between his coaching style and Willie Taggart's.
There's no chance.
But on Monday, Florida State’s interim head coach — who is now 3-0 in that role during his career at Florida State — gave some subtle insight into how he has changed things up when asked about his approach last week before the Boston College game.
"Well, we had a plan together, the offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator and the special-teams coordinator," Haggins said. "I said to them Monday, on Thursday we're all going to sit down for a full hour and communicate with each other and find out how are we going to attack this game. So Coach [Harlon] Barnett, Coach [Kendal] Briles and Coach [Mark] Snyder and myself, we sat in that room for an hour and discussed it."
And it was an extensive meeting. Haggins and the three coordinators went over virtually every possibility that could be presented during a football game.
"Coach Briles said, 'Coach Barnett, this is what we're going to do in different situations,'" Haggins said. "And I asked him what kind of calls we have on let's say third-and-one, if we're going to go for it on fourth down, how are we going to punt, when are we going to punt, you know, what yard line? Let's say if we're in somebody's territory, what yard line would we go for it? Would we not go for it?
"Situations like that. Situational football. That's what we talked about."
Haggins also brought up Isaiah Bolden's two nice kick returns in the game against Boston College, saying that Snyder noticed they might be able to bust something against the Eagles' kickoff coverage scheme.
"Things like that," Haggins said. "Communication, timeouts, you know different situations. And a lot of the situations didn't come up that we talked about, but we were ready for it, I'll tell you that."
Haggins was also asked again about the use of Jordan Travis at quarterback in the second half. The third-string QB, who hadn't taken a snap all season, rushed for two touchdowns (including a 66-yarder that iced the game in the final 90 seconds) and proved to be a legitimate weapon in the Seminoles' offense.
"Coach Briles came in and said, 'Coach, we are thinking about doing this,'" Haggins said. "I said, 'Coach Briles, run your offense, man. If he's in the game plan he's in the game plan.'"
