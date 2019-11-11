And it was an extensive meeting. Haggins and the three coordinators went over virtually every possibility that could be presented during a football game.

"Coach Briles said, 'Coach Barnett, this is what we're going to do in different situations,'" Haggins said. "And I asked him what kind of calls we have on let's say third-and-one, if we're going to go for it on fourth down, how are we going to punt, when are we going to punt, you know, what yard line? Let's say if we're in somebody's territory, what yard line would we go for it? Would we not go for it?

"Situations like that. Situational football. That's what we talked about."

Haggins also brought up Isaiah Bolden's two nice kick returns in the game against Boston College, saying that Snyder noticed they might be able to bust something against the Eagles' kickoff coverage scheme.

"Things like that," Haggins said. "Communication, timeouts, you know different situations. And a lot of the situations didn't come up that we talked about, but we were ready for it, I'll tell you that."

Haggins was also asked again about the use of Jordan Travis at quarterback in the second half. The third-string QB, who hadn't taken a snap all season, rushed for two touchdowns (including a 66-yarder that iced the game in the final 90 seconds) and proved to be a legitimate weapon in the Seminoles' offense.

"Coach Briles came in and said, 'Coach, we are thinking about doing this,'" Haggins said. "I said, 'Coach Briles, run your offense, man. If he's in the game plan he's in the game plan.'"