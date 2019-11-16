Florida State Football interim head coach Odell Haggins improved to 4-0 at the helm of the program and in the process earned bowl eligibility with a 49-12 win over Alabama State. Haggins discusses the play and attitude of the team as well as makes his first comments about interest in the ongoing head coaching vacancy. FSU has next Saturday off and will finish the regular season in Gainesville on Nov. 30th.

