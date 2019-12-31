EL PASO, Texas — Odell Haggins’ second stint as interim head coach did not have the same feel-good finish as 2017, as Florida State fell in the Sun Bowl on Tuesday, 20-14.

But despite the Seminoles’ loss to Arizona State, the 26-year assistant coach assessed the culture and growth of the program in positive terms in his postgame news conference.

Haggins will give way to Mike Norvell, who was hired earlier this month and return to his role as defensive line coach.

