Florida State interim head football coach Odell Haggins says he knew a few days ago but was still unable to hide his excitement for the return of wide receiver Tamorrion Terry and defensive tackle Marvin Wilson, calling the news "awesome". The 26 year coaching veteran and FSU Hall of Famer fielded questions alongside Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards and shared stories about Wilson's passion, advice from Bobby Bowden that he applies to the new generation of players who sit out bowl games and more. FSU faces Arizona State on Tues, Dec. 31 at 2 PM EST on CBS.

