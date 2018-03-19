"I have eight schools on my list now," said Hall. "This list came about by education No. 1. Next it was schools that I️ have visited that felt like home. Some schools I️ haven’t visited but they have shown a lot of love and we have a great relationship, so those things helped me get to eight."

The 6-foot-4, 214 pound turned 17 years old today and he picked that day to reveal to all who his top schools are. The athlete has added numerous offers in recent weeks, he has taken a handful of visits and he is now ready to name his first group of favorites.

Over the last few months, Gulfport star Derick Hall has emerged as one of the top 2019 prospects in Mississippi.

Each school he is high on has offered and they are Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Louisville, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

Hall gives his reasons why he is high on each school.

ARKANSAS: "The reason Arkansas made it is coach [Chad] Morris. He is a great high character guy who loves his players and he wants to develop them as a person."

AUBURN: "I️ visited there and they have a great engineering program. I also think the coaching staff is amazing. I️ visited with coach [Gus] Malzahn and he is a great guy and they have great people there."

FLORIDA STATE: "I️ have just built a relationship there with the coaches and they talk real stuff with me. They don't just say something that a kid wants to hear and it’s not always about football, so that is why I like them:

LOUISVILLE: "I want to branch out and try new things while growing as a person and I think I can do that at Louisville. I like their coaching staff too."

MISSISSIPPI STATE: "When I visited there I saw that they have a great staff. We have a huge growing relationship and I like that a lot."

OLE MISS: "Ole Miss is just wow. Coach [Matt] Luke is amazing. He’s a coast guy which makes it even better. My guy coach [Freddie] Roach and coach [Terry] McGriff talk about education and growing as a man. That’s the great thing. I️ have a relationship with every coach at Ole Miss."

TENNESSEE: "Tennessee is an amazing school. I have never visited there but what me and coach [Jeremy] Pruitt and some of the other coaches talk about drops them there. We talk about where he sees me playing, how he can't wait to get me up to Rocky Top and things like that."

VANDERBILT: "I like Vanderbilt because it’s just an amazing educational place and I️ believe they are growing football wise."

He has visited the two in-state schools and Auburn so far, so the next thing on his to-do list is to check out a few more of these schools in person. A decision is likely to come after that.

"I want to take some visits, cut the list down one more time, then commit over the summer," said Hall. "I want to be committed by the time my senior year begins."