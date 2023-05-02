FSU sports information

Florida State sophomore Hallie Wacaser picked up her first career ACC Player of the Week award the conference announced on Tuesday. She is the first Seminole to win ACC Player of the Week this season, and the first Seminole to be named ACC Player of the Week since Sydney Sherrill on May 10, 2022.

Wacaser put together the most impressive weekend of her career as a Seminole. Against Notre Dame, Wacaser hit .750 in three games. In the second game of the series, Wacaser had a career day, tallying career highs for hits, home runs and RBI. She hit two home runs and a double in Saturday's game and drove in six runs. She is just the second Seminole since 2018 to record six or more RBI in a single game joining teammate Michaela Edenfield. Wacaser followed up Saturday's game with a 2-for-2 showing in Sunday's 12-0 win against the Irish.

Wacaser has been one of the most improved players for the Seminoles this season as she is second on the team with a .361 batting average after hitting just .167 her freshman season. She's recorded 27 RBI this season after only having eight all of last season.