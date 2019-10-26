The Seminoles played Cam Akers at running back and quarterback, they lined quarterback Alex Hornibrook up at wide receiver several times, and they gained 54 yards on one of the wackiest plays of the college football season.

Five days before Halloween, Florida State's offensive coaching staff emptied out its bag of tricks in opening up a 21-3 lead on Syracuse at halftime Saturday.

Facing a third-and-8 from their own 30-yard line late in the second quarter, the Seminoles clearly were not content to nurse a 10-point lead on Homecoming.

The play started with Hornibrook throwing a lateral to Akers in the right flat. The blocking from FSU's wide receivers on that side of the field was not sound, however, and Akers was almost sacked as he threw the ball back to Hornibrook -- 17 yards behind the original line of scrimmage.

Hornibrook then nearly got sacked as well before floating a ball back to the right side of the field, where Tamorrion Terry made a leaping catch at the 32-yard line. Terry then raced up the sideline, picked up a block from D.J. Matthews and ended up sprinting down to the Syracuse 16-yard line.

The play ended up going for 54 yards, and the Seminoles scored five plays later on a 6-yard touchdown run by Akers on a direct snap. Akers then raced into the end zone for a two-point conversion to give the Seminoles a 21-3 lead before the half.