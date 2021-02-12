While it feels more like a college football game littered with replay reviews, Florida State’s start-and-stop men's basketball season is finally set to resume for the second time as the 17th-ranked Seminoles host Wake Forest Saturday afternoon (Noon ET, ACC Network Extra). With less than a month remaining in the regular season, Ham-alytics shifts its eyes toward the ACC standings and the race for the conference championship. If Florida State (6-2 ACC) is to finish back-to-back seasons atop the conference – assuming there’s a way to sort out the mess of uneven numbers of games played – here's a closer look at the four other contenders the ‘Noles will have to outduel in the coming weeks. Virginia is likely the odds-on favorite right now with its sparkling league record, but Monday's showdown with the Seminoles in Tallahassee looms large. *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU sports coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

M.J. Walker glides in for two points against Louisville earlier this season. The Cardinals are one of four main contenders challenging the Seminoles for ACC supremacy. (Courtesy of Louisville Sports Information)

No. 9 Virginia (14-3, 10-1 ACC)

Upcoming Games Feb. 13: vs. North Carolina, 6 p.m. ET Feb. 15: at Florida State, 7 p.m. ET Feb. 20: at Duke, 8 p.m. ET

OFFENSE - FAST FACTS Overall: 2nd (1,073 possessions, 1.057 points per possession) Half-court vs Man-to-Man: 1st (851 possessions, 1.038 points per possession) Half-court vs Zone: 67th (149 possessions, 1.027 points per possession) Transition Offense: 2nd (73 possessions, 1.342 points per possession) Against Press: 30th (64 possessions, 1.062 points per possession) Adjusted Tempo*: 357th (59.9 possessions/40 minutes) *Per Kenpom.com

OFFENSE - HEAT MAP

Virginia Cavaliers Offensive Heat Map, Through games of Feb. 9th (Synergy Sports)

OBSERVATIONS Not only does the Virginia offense bathe the shooting map in dark red, it is unbelievably efficient across all of Synergy’s advanced metrics. Name the play type – spot-ups, cuts, pick-and-roll, transition – and the Cavaliers find themselves in the top 10 percent of Division-I in efficiency. The ultimate head-scratcher for head coach Tony Bennett’s club is tempo. Despite off-the-charts everything on offense, Virginia ranks dead last in the country in adjusted tempo. Defensively, the Cavaliers are not up to their typical standards. Entering their Wednesday game in Atlanta, the Cavs ranked 171st in overall efficiency and an alarming 331st in transition efficiency. Aside from transition, the team’s biggest defensive weaknesses are against spot-up jumpers and cuts toward the basket.

Spotlight: Sam Hauser, forward The 6-foot-8 senior joined Tony Bennett’s program in 2020 after three productive seasons at Marquette. Hauser arrived in Charlottesville having never shot worse than 45 percent from the field and 40 percent from 3-point range for a full season. Even with the bump up in competition, Hauser is on pace to finish his senior campaign comfortably ahead of those watermarks. Synergy rates Hauser in the top 5 percent of Division-I in overall offensive efficiency, transition offense and in the post. Here is his individual offensive heat map through the games of Feb. 9. (Spoiler alert: Hauser knocks down looks from just about everywhere.)

Sam Hauser Heat Map, Through Games of Feb. 9 (Synergy Sports)

No. 18 Virginia Tech (14-4, 8-3 ACC)

Upcoming Games Feb. 13: vs. Louisville, PPD Feb. 16: at North Carolina, 6 p.m. ET Feb. 20: at Florida State, Noon ET

OFFENSE - FAST FACTS Overall: 70th (1,367 possessions, .946 points per possession) Half-court vs Man-to-Man: 34th (1060 possessions, .950 points per possession) Half-court vs Zone: 199th (169 possessions, .893 points per possession) Transition Offense: 231st (138 possessions, .978 points per possession) Against Press: 125th (94 possessions, .883 points per possession) Adjusted Tempo*: 286th (66.2 possessions/40 minutes) *Per Kenpom.com

OFFENSE - HEAT MAP

Virginia Tech Hokies Heat Map, Through Games of Feb. 9 (Synergy Sports)

OBSERVATIONS Just under a quarter of Virginia Tech's offense comes from spot-up shooting, a category in which the Hokies rank 53rd nationally. Tech is 33rd in breaking down and beating man-to-man principles; in the ACC, only Virginia and Notre Dame are better against man-to-man. Despite a decent track record from the left corner (bottom right of the heat map), the Hokies hoist most of their perimeter jumpers from the wings or straight away. If defenses leave a driving lane open in a pick-and-roll situation, look out. Hokie ball-handlers rank 11th nationally in efficiency when they keep the ball off a screen. Exclusively a man-to-man team defensively, Virginia Tech ranks in the bottom half of Division-I in all of Synergy's major categories. A slow tempo makes more sense for the Hokies than their in-state counterpart, as both their transition offense (231st) and defense (254th) have been weak points. More on the Hokies and their star forward, Keve Aluma, will be coming next week in Ham-alytics. As for the final two contenders on the list, here are raw statistics for both Louisville and North Carolina, teams Florida State has played and beaten this season.

Louisville (11-4, 6-3 ACC)

Upcoming Games Feb. 13: at Virginia Tech, PPD Feb. 16: vs. Syracuse, 6:30 p.m. ET Feb. 20: at North Carolina, 6 p.m. ET

OFFENSE - FAST FACTS Overall: 125th (1,145 possessions, 0.914 points per possession) Half-court vs Man-to-Man: 173rd (822 possessions, 0.865 points per possession) Half-court vs Zone: 137th (153 possessions, 0.948 points per possession) Transition Offense: 64th (170 possessions, 1.188 points per possession) Against Press: 230th (71 possessions, 0.775 points per possession) Adjusted Tempo: 297th (66.1 possessions/40 minutes)

DEFENSE - FAST FACTS Overall: 113th (1,131 possessions, 0.852 points per possession) Half-court vs Man-to-Man: 162nd (1,000 possessions, 0.844 points per possession) Half-court vs Zone: N/A (8 possessions, 1.375 points per possession) Transition Defense: 60th (123 possessions, 0.886 points per possession) Press Defense: 224th (14 possessions, 0.929 points per possession)

SINCE WE LAST SAW THE CARDINALS ... Louisville has played just three games, winning two. Four of the Cardinals' ACC games have been postponed, including a key matchup with Virginia Tech that was set to take place on Saturday. The season series with Florida State is wrapped up with the Seminoles winning convincingly (78-65) at the Yum! Center on Jan. 18.



North Carolina (12-6, 7-4 ACC)