Just as the intrepid ACC media drew it up last fall, Florida State and Georgia Tech will battle it out for the conference crown tonight in Greensboro, N.C. (8:30pm ET, ESPN). In a stroke of the kind of symmetry only 2020-21 can provide, the Seminoles face an opponent who advanced by way of pandemic, just as the 'Noles themselves did the day before. It has been over a month since we last examined the Yellow Jackets, so today's Ham-alytics provides an overall snapshot of Tech's offense and defense, breaks down the Jackets' seven-game winning streak and revisits the season series.

Florida State freshman guard Scottie Barnes drives against Georgia Tech during the teams' first matchup in December. (Mike Olivella/FSU Sports Information)

At a Glance: Georgia Tech

OFFENSE - FAST FACTS Overall: 37th (1,836 possessions, 0.972 points per possession) Half-court vs Man-to-Man: 75th (1,270 possessions, 0.912 points per possession) Half-court vs Zone: 116th (214 possessions, 0.958 points per possession) Transition Offense: 15th (352 possessions, 1.199 points per possession) Against Press: 65th (144 possessions, .965 points per possession) Adjusted Tempo*: 212th (67.9 possessions/40 minutes) *per KenPom.com --- DEFENSE - FAST FACTS Overall: 178th (1,877 possessions, 0.882 points per possession) Half-court, Man-to-Man: 222nd (1,126 possessions, 0.871 points per possession) Half-court, Zone: 64th (473 possessions, .818 points per possession) Transition Defense: 242nd (278 possessions, 1.032 points per possession) Press Defense: 230th (36 possessions, 0.917 points per possession) --- OBSERVATIONS Though they don’t look to push tempo in general, the Yellow Jackets’ offense packs a serious counterpunch. Why a counterpunch? According to Synergy Sports, despite very good overall numbers, the only specific offensive category in which the Jackets excel is in transition (they’re in the 96th percentile). Transition offense accounts for nearly 20 percent of Georgia Tech’s possessions, bettered only by spot-up shooting (29.2 percent). Defensively, Georgia Tech has been mediocre overall and lacking in man-to-man principles, but the Jackets' 1-3-1 zone has been effective against some opponents. They also rank 279th in rebound margin – a far cry from what the ‘Noles saw against top-ranked North Carolina Friday night. Where head coach Josh Pastner’s group does its best work is defending against a dynamic pick-and-roll point guard (84th percentile). Much like the Virginia Cavaliers, Georgia Tech generates efficiency out of scant offensive possessions. The Jackets are not afraid to shoot it from anywhere and can keep up in spurts of helter-skelter action up and down the court.

On A Heater

Tech has not lost since dropping a two-point heartbreaker at Clemson on Feb. 12. The current run includes a 16-point road win over Virginia Tech, home wins over Duke and Syracuse, and a 70-66 win over Miami in the ACC Tournament Quarterfinals. What has the offense looked like in that time? Synergy, take it away:

Georgia Tech Offensive Heat Map, Since 2/14/21 (Synergy Sports)

Three-point shooting has been better than the national average in four of five Synergy zones. As was the scout earlier in the year, Tech is an odd bird that likes the straight-away three more than most other teams. And the damage in the paint speaks for itself. Judging by this map, Florida State’s defense can expect a comprehensive test on Saturday night.

The Season Series: Georgia Tech Offense

Stop us at Ham-alytics HQ if you’ve heard this one before: The Yellow Jackets enjoyed very little about their trip to Tallahassee but a lot inside their own gym. The teams first met on Dec. 15, with Florida State cruising to a 74-61 win. Here is how Georgia Tech performed that evening, according to the Synergy heat map:

Georgia Tech Offensive Heat Map, 12/15/20 - FSU 74, GT 61 (Synergy Sports)

Here is their performance in Atlanta during Tech's 76-65 win on Jan. 30:

Georgia Tech Offensive Heat Map, 1/30/21 - GT 76, FSU 65 (Synergy Sports)

The Season Series: Florida State

Before mining for themes in the previous meetings, here is what the Seminole offense did in December’s home win:

Florida State Offensive Heat Map , 12/15/20 - FSU 74, GT 61 (Synergy Sports)

And the clunker at Georgia Tech:

Florida State Offensive Heat Map, 1/30/21 - GT 76, FSU 65 (Synergy Sports)

The Season Series: Takeaways

* Georgia Tech's offense was remarkably consistent in both games. In the road loss, the Jackets shot 43.1 percent from the floor with five made three-pointers. In the home win, they shot 43.9 percent with seven makes from the perimeter. * A putrid day of outside shooting doomed Florida State in late January. In all, there were three made perimeter looks all day, with the 'Noles shooting 1-for-11 in all zones other than the left corner (bottom right of the map). FSU would also shoot 14-of-23 from the free-throw line in the loss. * The Seminoles have been able to do consistent damage around the rim as they've shot 62.7 percent in the two games combined. After a staunch effort in the paint against North Carolina (FSU won paint points, 36-24), it would be no surprise to see a lot of attacking down low Saturday night. * Star Watch: ACC Player of the Year Moses Wright was held in check in the first meeting (12 points, 2 rebounds) before exploding in game two (23 and 7). In his final six regular-season games, Wright never scored fewer than 14 points, never shot worse than 56 percent from the field and racked up four double-doubles. Here is Synergy's breakout of the 6-foot-9 forward's dominance since Feb. 14:

Moses Wright Heat Map, since 2/14/21 (Synergy Sports)