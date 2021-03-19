Whether it stings less now or it doesn’t, the lost opportunities for another ACC banner have been well-documented by now. Time to move on to the Big Dance. A strong seeding and a favorable draw – on paper, at least – has No. 4 seed Florida State matched up Saturday with the 13th-seeded UNC-Greensboro Spartans (12:45 p.m. ET, Tru TV). Should the Seminoles win, they will face the winner of 5/12 Colorado-Georgetown. For a quick overview of FSU’s bracket, be sure and check out Ira Schoffel’s scouting report from earlier this week. Today’s Ham-alytics will dive in a little bit deeper into the Spartans with Synergy Fast Facts, a look at their offensive and defensive heat maps and a spotlight on leading scorer Isaiah Miller. ***Spring practice promo: 50% off + $25 Garnet & Gold eCard with new subscription***

Scottie Barnes and the FSU men's basketball team opens NCAA Tournament play on Saturday. (Courtesy of the ACC)

At a Glance: UNC-Greensboro

OFFENSE - FAST FACTS Overall: 226th (2,426 possessions, 0.875 points per possession) Half-court vs Man-to-Man: 277th (1,771 possessions, 0.823 points per possession) Half-court vs Zone: 248th (207 possessions, 0.860 points per possession) Transition Offense: 74th (448 possessions, 1.087 points per possession) Against Press: 184th (95 possessions, .832 points per possession) Adjusted Tempo*: 174th (68.5 possessions/40 minutes) *per KenPom.com --- DEFENSE - FAST FACTS Overall: 72nd (2,295 possessions, 0.847 points per possession) Half-court, Man-to-Man: 101st (1,787 possessions, 0.833 points per possession) Half-court, Zone: N/A (60 possessions, .867 points per possession) Transition Defense: 49th (448 possessions, .900 points per possession) Press Defense: 102nd (627 possessions, 0.772 points per possession) --- OBSERVATIONS Amid pedestrian numbers offensively, one red flag flies high: Transition efficiency. The Spartans can get out and score effectively off misses and via the “T” word that nobody in FSU circles wants to speak about after that Georgia Tech loss. In fact, UNC-Greensboro is 63rd-best nationally in thievery – the Spartans have generated 217 steals this season, averaging 7.5 per game. Defensively, the numbers are formidable for a mid-major. While the team’s size will be pointed to -- the Spartans are one of the smaller teams in the field of 68 -- UNC-Greensboro is 87th nationally in rebound margin, grabbing three more boards then they allow per game. Finally, a common thread in double-digit seed upsets is getting hot from three. Unless the outlier of outliers plays out Saturday afternoon, UNCG does not appear to be that team. No player on the roster shoots better than 34 percent from distance. Here is the Spartan offensive heat map for their 2020-21 season. For the NCAA Tournament, we will use more specific maps than we did in the regular season to pinpoint work inside the arc:

UNC-Greensboro Offensive Heat Map, 2020-21 (Synergy Sports)

And the defensive map:

UNC Greensboro Defensive Heat Map, 2020-21 (Synergy Sports)

OBSERVATIONS The overall snapshot on 3-point offense holds as efficiency proves to be low on the perimeter. The Spartans do appear to be a bit of a throwback in the mid-range game as they’ve attempted 98 shots around the key this season. One would think given Florida State’s length, this is where UNCG will take a lot of shots on Saturday. For the Seminoles' offense, the first vulnerable spot is the left corner (bottom right of the map). Corner 3-pointers have been more kind to FSU on the road than most other zones, and the Spartans appear to do a solid job everywhere else. The obvious limiting factor here, however, is the level of competition throughout UNC-Greensboro’s season. For example, will the impressive defensive numbers around the rim hold up against the Seminoles’ size? It would be awfully impressive (read: surprising) if the answer is yes. PLAYER SPOTLIGHT – Isaiah Miller, Guard The only Spartan to average double-figure points this year, the 6-foot senior from Covington, Ga., has been an offensive mainstay for all of his four years. According to Synergy, the best thing Miller does is work in the pick-and-roll. In 207 such plays, his .850 points per possession is good enough to be in the 73rd percentile nationally. Defensively, Miller contests everything well. He ranks in the top 30 percent of Division-I in defending off-the-dribble jumpers, shots near the basket and the catch-and-shoot. Those numbers, and his frame, will likely be challenged by a surging Scottie Barnes Saturday afternoon. Here is Miller’s offensive heat map for his senior season. Other than the left wing, note the lack of activity/efficiency from deep:

Isaiah Miller Heat Map, 2020-21 (Synergy Sports)