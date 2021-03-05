On its face, Florida State’s regular-season finale against Notre Dame (Saturday, 12 p.m. ET, ESPN2) is one in which the Seminoles will be significant favorites. Rightfully so. With all that’s on the line -- a second consecutive ACC regular-season crown and fortification of a consensus top-four seed in the NCAA Tournament – one can expect Leonard Hamilton’s bunch to be determined. It doesn’t hurt that the ‘Noles also are more talented and deeper than the Fighting Irish. However, there is one factor that will keep many in the FSU fan base from inking a ‘W’ on Saturday before it is earned. (Rightfully so, again.) This game is on the road. With a 3-3 record away from the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, 11th-ranked Florida State has been a mixed bag of overwhelming (see Louisville and Miami) and disjointed (Georgia Tech and North Carolina). But how real are the road concerns in terms of the numbers? Our final regular-season installment of Ham-alytics gets to work with Synergy Sports’ insights by our side. *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU sports coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

Perimeter Power-Down

Without much excavation into the spreadsheets, simply examining the heat maps from FSU's home games and road games is revelatory. Take a look at what the Seminoles have done -- specifically from the perimeter – at home this season:

FSU Offensive Heat Map, Home Games 2020-21 (Synergy Sports)

And now compare it to the road:

FSU Offensive Heat Map, Road Games 2020-21 (through 3/5/21) (Synergy Sports)

Stand down, Synergy. No rocket science needed here. At home, Florida State is shooting 42.3 percent from deep. Taken by itself, that level of marksmanship would rank first in the country, with only Baylor (42.0) within reach of the Seminoles’ proficiency. On the road, FSU is hitting an even 32 percent from beyond the arc. Taken on its own, this would put the ‘Noles in 255th. A quick qualifier: It is worth noting the sample size difference before we get into individual numbers. Florida State has played just six road games compared to 13 in Tallahassee. With that in mind, here are some notable Seminole shooters and their home/road splits, according to Synergy’s data accumulation: * M.J. Walker knocked down a staggering 53.6 percent (37-of-69) of his perimeter shots at home this season compared to 11.8 percent (2-of-17) on the road. * Anthony Polite turned in an even 50 percent (19-of-38) at home while knocking down a respectable 36.8 percent (7-of-19) on the road. * RaiQuan Gray’s improved work from distance showed itself at home (7-of-18) much more than the half-dozen road games (1-of-8). * One ray of hope comes in the form of Wyatt Wilkes. Of Seminole shooters who have tried at least 15 perimeter shots both home and away, the redshirt junior is the lone man to perform better on the road (11-of-25, 44 percent) than at the Civic Center (11-of-33, 33.3 percent).

Turnovers & Inside Shooting

In five of 19 games this season, Florida State has turned the ball over at least 17 times. The season turnover-per-possession rate isn’t anything to brag about either. Broken out into home and road splits, Florida State’s average of 13.1 turnovers at home would put the ‘Noles in a mediocre 153rd place in Division-I. A ghastly average of 14.7 turnovers on the road would land them in 257th. As for inside shooting, there isn’t a heap of difference in Tallahassee or elsewhere. Florida State has made an even 52 percent of its two-point attempts at home and 50.6 percent on the road. Synergy’s heat map shows nearly identical work around the basket as the Seminoles are converting on 57.3 percent of their looks at home, compared to 57.1 percent on the road.

Defensively Speaking

Here is where the Ham-alytics crew must remind you to think backwards. When looking at defensive efficiency maps, low percentages are the target for high efficiency. So if you see some garnet next to low numbers, it is because the defense is getting it done. Here is Florida State at home on defense:

FSU Defensive Heat Map, Home Games 2020-21 (Synergy Sports)

And on the road:

FSU Defensive Heat Map, Road Games 2020-21 (through 3/5/21) (Synergy Sports)