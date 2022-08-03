Hamilton, 'Noles excited for Canada trip

The Florida State men's basketball team welcomes six freshmen and two transfers for the 2022-23 season. That’s why it makes perfect sense for the Seminoles to embark on a three-game, 10-day trip to Canada.

“This trip is really coming at a great time for us because we have so many new guys that we are counting on to be part of our rotation for us to be successful,” FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said. “And then we have guys that are returning that's been with us now their second year. So obviously we probably are one of the more inexperienced teams that we've had here. But I really like this team. I think we're talented enough. We just got to find a way to accelerate our ability to come together and have a full understanding of what we do within our system.”

Not a member? Sign up here for free Osceola trial through August

FSU will play Ottawa University on Saturday, followed by Carleton University on Monday and McGill University on Aug. 10. Hamilton said FSU will hold a scrimmage with each Canadian team the day before the exhibition game.

Roster turnover isn’t unusual in college basketball, with LSU being a prime example of a complete overhaul. But FSU loses a core veteran presence with players like Malik Osborne, Anthony Polite, RayQuan Evans and Wyatt Wilkes as well as valuable walk-ons like Harrison Prieto and Justin Lindner who often took on the roles of on-court coaches in practices.

FSU’s group of returning players will all be in their second year in the program, although Caleb Mills (Houston), Cam’Ron Fletcher (Kentucky) and Naheem McLeod (Chipola College) had previous experience. The Seminoles’ first international trip since Jamaica in 2017 can help second-year players like Matthew Cleveland and Jalen Warley.

“I’m really excited,” Warley said. “We’ve been preparing all summer for this. I feel like is going to be a big learning experience for us with such a young team. There’s going to be a lot of growing moments.”

The Seminoles have a talented group of six freshmen, headlined by Chandler Jackson and Spanish star Baba Miller (although he’s still expected to be overseas and will arrive in Tallahassee later this month). With all of the new pieces and expanded leadership roles and responsibilities for the veterans, the Canada trip is a welcome one for Hamilton as he gets a better feel for how the players are meshing and learning.

“We hope it’s a fun trip in terms of a development standpoint, but it’s really more of a working trip for us to improve and come together,” Hamilton said. “We like this team. We think we have the potential to surprise a lot of people. But in order for us to be able to come together, we need time practicing.”