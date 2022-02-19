Hamilton praises Duke's Krzyzewski before final regular-season battle

But on Friday, one day before his Florida State Seminoles prepared to face Duke for perhaps the final time in the legendary career of Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski, Hamilton was perfectly happy to share his emotions.

He doesn't spend a lot of time reflecting on his accomplishments or those of his teams. Not as long as there are more games to play.

While the two have been passionate competitors, squaring off in many hard-fought games over the last two decades, Hamilton praised Krzyzewski for not only his contributions to the game, but for also helping uplift other programs, including Florida State.

"I felt that Coach K has really, really contributed to the resurgence of Florida State men's basketball," Hamilton said. "From the standpoint of he's always been so unbelievably complimentary of our team and our staff and our players. ... He is a voice in basketball that is significant, that people respect. And he's always been complimentary to our team and our players and to our school and our system. And to me personally.

"And in a lot of cases, when you're in this competitive world that we're in, competition sometimes overshadows your thought process. He's been very generous."

Many coaches have positive things to say about their opponents after victories, but Hamilton said the 75-year-old Kryzyewski, who is retiring after this season, stands out for being gracious in defeat.

Hamilton noted it again earlier this year, after the Seminoles upset then-No. 6 Duke in the Tucker Center, and at various points over the past 20 years, including after Michael Snaer's buzzer-beater in 2011.

Krzyzewski, of course, has won far more games than he's lost. He has led the Blue Devils to five national championships, coached in 12 Final Fours, and he has recorded more victories (1,192) than any coach in Division-I basketball history.

And, Hamilton said, he's done it while contributing to the greater good of the sport by coaching the U.S. national team and serving on numerous NCAA committees.

"He's been one of the greatest ambassadors of the game that I've ever seen," Hamilton said. "We're gonna miss him. I consider him a friend. He's somebody that I have a tremendous amount of respect for."

Hamilton, of course, would love nothing more than to lead his Seminoles to one more upset of Coach K's squad. But he also knows the odds are very much stacked against them.

Not only is Duke one of the most talented teams in the country -- they are currently ranked No. 9 in the country with a 22-4 record (10-3 in the ACC) -- but the Seminoles' lineup has been decimated by injuries.

Leading scorer Caleb Mills has been sidelined by an ankle injury and is "doubtful" for tonight's game (6 p.m., ESPN), according to Hamilton. Senior forward Malik Osborne (ankle), senior guard Anthony Polite (wrist) and junior center Naheem McLeod (hand) have been out for weeks due to surgeries.

And there's a chance things could be even more daunting this evening. Hamilton said senior point guard RayQuan Evans, who was the star of Tuesday's win over Clemson with 28 points and a game-clinching three-point play, is "doubtful" due to knee swelling.

Evans played that entire game, but Hamilton said the veteran guard was hurt when a Clemson player landed on him while they dove for a loose ball.

Whether or not Evans is available, the Seminoles will be hard-pressed to pull off the season sweep of the Blue Devils; Duke is favored by 15 points. But Hamilton does feel much better about his team's mindset -- and competitive spirit -- following the win over Clemson.

Three days earlier, the injury-depleted Seminoles were embarrassed in a road trip to North Carolina.

"I was proud of the way our guys seemed to be connected, focused, the body language, the commitment that they had with each other," Hamilton said. "And I think that's what it's going to take going forward. We have to be in the mindset that we tune everything out, and not allow ourselves to be affected by the adversity we're dealing with.

"And I kind of felt that in the Carolina game, we had gotten beat down a little bit. Now, I think we have rejuvenated our spirit."

