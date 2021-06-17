Hamilton's FSU basketball camps draw massive turnout this summer

"Human interaction," Jones said with a laugh on Wednesday afternoon. "People want their kids to get out and get involved, which I understand as a parent. You want your kids to interact, have social competition, and have a chance to get out of the house and do something besides looking at the TV screen."

Secondly, and maybe equally as importantly for this particular June, basketball players of all ages are just excited to get out and play.

First and foremost: The Seminoles have turned themselves into one of the best programs in the United States. They've made three straight Sweet 16s, and the one year the NCAA Tournament wasn't played, they just so happened to win an ACC championship and finish ranked No. 4 in the country.

There are two main reasons why Leonard Hamilton's summer basketball camps have been more popular than ever before, Florida State associate head coach Stan Jones believes.

Jones said the first individual Hamilton camp, which ranges in age from 8 to 16, was one of the biggest they've ever had. The second one, which was held this week, was jam-packed as well, with campers of all ages from across the Southeast.

The whistles, the celebrations, the sneaker-squeaks on the floor, the enthusiasm that comes from children and teens playing the game, is something that was missed last summer when the Hamilton camps -- and just about everything else sports-related in the United States -- was postponed or canceled because of COVID-19.

"It's the best," Jones said. "The interaction is what drives and fuels you as a coach. Just watching the NBA playoffs and seeing full arenas and enthusiasm in close games kind of takes you back to where we were before the pandemic."

Where Florida State was before the pandemic was ranked in the Top 5 in the country, with maybe it's best-ever team, preparing for a postseason run that could very well have ended with nets being cut down.

The 2020 squad didn't get a shot to win a national championship. The 2021 team did, albeit in a truncated season with sparse crowds, and it eventually fell to Michigan in the Sweet 16.

Either way, Hamilton's program has risen to heights where it is genuinely considered one of the best in the country. Not just the conference.

And that is another reason why, Jones thinks, more than 110 high school teams from all across the country (and even one from Canada) came down last weekend to take part in the Hamilton team camp.

It marked the first time in over 15 months that Jones, Hamilton and the rest of the FSU staff got to actually scout and evaluate high school-aged players in person.

"Kids and coaches wanted to start playing and bringing their kids to get evaluated," Jones said. "Because they hadn't been seen. And there weren't many other schools in the area that were putting them on this year. I think us and Florida Gulf Coast were the only ones that put on a team camp. ...

"It was neat to be back out and be able to interact with people and have conversations and put your eyes on kids. Because like Coach Hamilton says, I'm never a big fan of watching film. Because you really can't judge how quick they are or how big they are."

You can in person, though.

And finally, after 15 months, FSU's basketball coaches have been able to do just that.

